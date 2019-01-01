Matthew Koschmann (PhD, University of Texas at Austin) is a professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Colorado Boulder, where his research and teaching focus on organizational communication. His research examines the communication processes of inter‐organizational collaboration for social change and community development. His published research projects address affordable housing, prisoner reentry, human trafficking, and disaster recovery. Recently, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholars Award to study civil society collaboration in the Philippines. Professor Koschmann teaches classes on group communication, leadership communication, organizational collaboration, and persuasion. He has been recognized for creativity and innovation in his teaching, especially for utilizing technology in the classroom, developing online courses, producing animation videos, and designing multi-player simulations. Professor Koschmann lives near Boulder, Colorado with his wife and two sons, where he enjoys outdoor adventures in the Rocky Mountains.