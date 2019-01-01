Birgitte Munk Kjærsgaard is working as an information specialist at the Copenhagen University Library and has more than 20 years of experience working with information science. Over the years, she has focused on theories and methods in relation to a number of subjects, such as: information seeking and retrieval, information architecture, system evaluation and usability. As an information specialist, she is particularly interested in the interaction between people and information technology and she is an experienced teacher of students at research libraries. Over the years, Birgitte has been responsible for a number of tutorials and guides aimed at making it easier for the students at Copenhagen University to search and use databases with relevant literature for the individual student.