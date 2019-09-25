Karlsruhe Institute of Technology Logo

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) – The Research University in the Helmholtz Association Being “The Research University in the Helmholtz Association”, KIT creates and imparts knowledge for the society and the environment. It is the objective to make significant contributions to the global challenges in the fields of energy, mobility, and information. For this, about 9,300 employees cooperate in a broad range of disciplines in natural sciences, engineering sciences, economics, and the humanities and social sciences. KIT prepares its 25,100 students for responsible tasks in society, industry, and science by offering research-based study programs. Innovation efforts at KIT build a bridge between important scientific findings and their application for the benefit of society, economic prosperity, and the preservation of our natural basis of life.

Courses and Specializations

Alexander Waibel

Alexander Waibel

Prof. Dr.
Interactive Systems Lab, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Jan Niehues

Jan Niehues

Assistant Professor
Faculty of Science and Engineering
www.kit.edu/english/index.php
https://twitter.com/KITKarlsruhe?s=20
`` https://www.youtube.com/user/KITVideoclips/
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder