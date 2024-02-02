The Advanced Kubernetes - Securing, Monitoring, and Scaling Kubernetes Clusters course is designed for individuals who want to gain expertise in securing, monitoring, and efficiently managing Kubernetes clusters while also understanding how to scale them effectively to meet application demands.
Securing, Monitoring, and Scaling Kubernetes Clusters
This course is part of Advanced Kubernetes Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
12 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the second course of our Advanced Kubernetes series! By the end of this course, you will be well-equipped to fortify your Kubernetes clusters with robust security measures, keep a watchful eye on their health and performance, and scale them to meet the ever-evolving demands of your applications. In this first module, we'll lay a strong foundation for enhancing the security of your Kubernetes clusters.
What's included
9 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 plugins
Monitoring is not just about keeping an eye on your cluster; it's about gaining insights, ensuring performance, and being prepared to troubleshoot. By the end of this module, you will be able to choose the right tools and implement an effective monitoring strategy. This knowledge will empower you to maintain optimal cluster performance and swiftly address any issues that may arise.
What's included
7 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 plugins
In this concluding module, we will explore the intricacies of scaling Kubernetes clusters to meet the dynamic demands of your applications, and further develop your knowledge and skills in resource management to ensure your Kubernetes clusters meet the needs of your applications seamlessly.
What's included
7 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.