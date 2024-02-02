LearnQuest
Securing, Monitoring, and Scaling Kubernetes Clusters
LearnQuest

Securing, Monitoring, and Scaling Kubernetes Clusters

This course is part of Advanced Kubernetes Specialization

Taught in English

Graham Jones

Instructor: Graham Jones

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

12 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the second course of our Advanced Kubernetes series! By the end of this course, you will be well-equipped to fortify your Kubernetes clusters with robust security measures, keep a watchful eye on their health and performance, and scale them to meet the ever-evolving demands of your applications. In this first module, we'll lay a strong foundation for enhancing the security of your Kubernetes clusters.

Monitoring is not just about keeping an eye on your cluster; it's about gaining insights, ensuring performance, and being prepared to troubleshoot. By the end of this module, you will be able to choose the right tools and implement an effective monitoring strategy. This knowledge will empower you to maintain optimal cluster performance and swiftly address any issues that may arise.

In this concluding module, we will explore the intricacies of scaling Kubernetes clusters to meet the dynamic demands of your applications, and further develop your knowledge and skills in resource management to ensure your Kubernetes clusters meet the needs of your applications seamlessly.

Instructor

Graham Jones
LearnQuest
3 Courses364 learners

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

