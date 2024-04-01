EDUCBA
Advanced Topics in ASP.NET Core Development
EDUCBA

Advanced Topics in ASP.NET Core Development

This course is part of Modern Web Development Specialization Specialization

Taught in English

EDUCBA

Instructor: EDUCBA

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

16 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Modern Web Development Specialization Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of real-time web applications, equipping you with the skills to create and implement dynamic, responsive web solutions effectively. You will delve into SignalR, gaining a firm understanding of its principles and discovering efficient methods for broadcasting messages and data in dynamic web applications. Additionally, the module focuses on developing proficiency in Server-Side Events (SSE), empowering you to master the art of sending real-time events and notifications to clients in practical, dynamic scenarios. Through hands-on activities, you will enhance your abilities in real-time web development, ensuring a robust understanding of these essential technologies.

What's included

7 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module offers a deep dive into performance optimization in web applications, fostering a comprehensive understanding and providing tools to analyze performance metrics and patterns for effective optimization strategies. You will identify, analyze, and optimize sluggish queries, enhance Entity Framework performance, and gain expertise in implementing indexing and query optimization techniques. Additionally, the module explores caching, elucidating its benefits and various types such as in-memory, distributed, and client-side caching. Through practical insights and hands-on exercises, you will develop the skills needed to optimize web application performance, ensuring efficient and responsive user experiences.

What's included

2 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides an in-depth exploration of microservices architecture, guiding you to interpret its principles thoroughly for a comprehensive understanding. By predicting proficiency in microservices development, you will acquire insights into foundational concepts and gain practical experience in establishing microservices using ASP.NET Core. The module further delves into communication within microservices, emphasizing its significance and enabling you to implement effective inter-service communication. Through a blend of theoretical insights and hands-on application, you will emerge with a robust understanding of microservices, poised to design, develop, and manage scalable and communicative software solutions.

What's included

6 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module invites you to examine advanced authentication techniques, providing a deep dive into the principles of multi-factor authentication (MFA) to gain expertise in securing digital identities. You will strategically plan to achieve proficiency in Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) by comprehending its overview and intricacies, focusing on designing role hierarchy and permissions for effective access management. Additionally, the module guides you to develop expertise in Identity Server and Single Sign-On (SSO), ensuring a comprehensive understanding from their introduction to the practical implementation of Identity Server for seamless and secure Single Sign-On experiences in web applications.

What's included

14 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

Offered by

EDUCBA

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions