Advanced Topics in ASP.NET Core Development

Welcome to our comprehensive course, "Building Modern Web Solutions."
In Module 1, "Building Real-Time Applications with SignalR," you'll learn how to create dynamic, responsive web solutions. Explore SignalR principles and master Server-Side Events (SSE) for real-time communication. In Module 2, "Performance Optimization and Caching," dive into web app optimization, analyzing metrics, and implementing caching strategies for efficient user experiences. Module 3, "Microservices Architecture with ASP.NET Core," guides you in interpreting microservices principles and establishing scalable solutions. Finally, Module 4, "Advanced Security and Identity Management," delves into authentication techniques, RBAC proficiency, and Identity Server implementation. Get ready for a hands-on journey, enriching your expertise in building modern, secure web applications. For the above course, you must have the following pre-requisite: Web Development Fundamentals, ASP.NET Core Basics, C# Programming & Basic Knowledge of RESTful APIs. Potential Job Roles after Completing the Course: Full-Stack Web Developer, Web Application Developer, Microservices Developer, Security Engineer, Performance Engineer, and ASP.NET Core Developer: This course prepares you for roles that require a holistic understanding of modern web development, covering real-time communication, performance optimization, microservices architecture, and advanced security practices. The job roles may vary depending on the specific needs and technologies organizations adopt in the web development domain.