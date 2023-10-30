Google
5. アセット、脅威、そして脆弱性
Google

5. アセット、脅威、そして脆弱性

This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate

Taught in Japanese

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • アセットを分類する

  • アタック サーフェスを分析し、リスクと脆弱性を発見する

  • ソーシャル エンジニアリング、マルウェア、ウェブベース エクスプロイトなどの脅威を特定する

  • 脅威モデリング プロセスについて要約する

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

23 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise

This course is part of the Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

ここでは、組織が守るべきアセットをどのように決定しているかを学びます。デジタル アセット・物理的アセットのセキュリティという特殊な課題を探ることで、リスクのマネジメントと資産の分類の関連性を学んでいきます。また、サイバーセキュリティのリスクを管理するための米国立標準技術研究所（NIST）のフレームワークの基準やガイドライン、ベストプラクティスについてもご紹介します。

What's included

10 videos8 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

ここでは、組織のアセットを守るセキュリティコントロールに焦点を当てます。プライバシーが資産のセキュリティにどのような影響を与えるかを探るとともに、デジタル資産のプライバシーを維持するために暗号化が果たす役割について理解します。また、情報システムの運用認可がどのようにユーザーの身元確認に役立っているのかについても学んでいきます。

What's included

11 videos11 readings5 quizzes4 app items

ここでは、脆弱性を管理するプロセスについて理解を深めます。一般的な脆弱性について理解し、脆弱性が悪用された場合に資産のセキュリティに対する脅威となりうる方法を検討することで、攻撃者の考え方を学びます。

What's included

10 videos10 readings6 quizzes

ここでは、デジタル資産のセキュリティを脅かす一般的な脅威の種類を探ります。また、サイバー犯罪者がアセットを狙うために使用するツールやテクニックについても考察します。さらに、脅威モデリング プロセスを紹介し、セキュリティの職がセキュリティ侵害に先手を打つ方法についても学んでいきます。

What's included

12 videos9 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,348,401 learners

Offered by

Google

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions