Google サイバーセキュリティ プロフェッショナル認定証の 5 つめのコースです。各コースでは初級サイバーセキュリティの職に必要なスキルを身につけることができます。
5. アセット、脅威、そして脆弱性
This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
Taught in Japanese
What you'll learn
アセットを分類する
アタック サーフェスを分析し、リスクと脆弱性を発見する
ソーシャル エンジニアリング、マルウェア、ウェブベース エクスプロイトなどの脅威を特定する
脅威モデリング プロセスについて要約する
23 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
ここでは、組織が守るべきアセットをどのように決定しているかを学びます。デジタル アセット・物理的アセットのセキュリティという特殊な課題を探ることで、リスクのマネジメントと資産の分類の関連性を学んでいきます。また、サイバーセキュリティのリスクを管理するための米国立標準技術研究所（NIST）のフレームワークの基準やガイドライン、ベストプラクティスについてもご紹介します。
10 videos8 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
ここでは、組織のアセットを守るセキュリティコントロールに焦点を当てます。プライバシーが資産のセキュリティにどのような影響を与えるかを探るとともに、デジタル資産のプライバシーを維持するために暗号化が果たす役割について理解します。また、情報システムの運用認可がどのようにユーザーの身元確認に役立っているのかについても学んでいきます。
11 videos11 readings5 quizzes4 app items
ここでは、脆弱性を管理するプロセスについて理解を深めます。一般的な脆弱性について理解し、脆弱性が悪用された場合に資産のセキュリティに対する脅威となりうる方法を検討することで、攻撃者の考え方を学びます。
10 videos10 readings6 quizzes
ここでは、デジタル資産のセキュリティを脅かす一般的な脅威の種類を探ります。また、サイバー犯罪者がアセットを狙うために使用するツールやテクニックについても考察します。さらに、脅威モデリング プロセスを紹介し、セキュリティの職がセキュリティ侵害に先手を打つ方法についても学んでいきます。
12 videos9 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
