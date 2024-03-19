Amazon Web Services (AWS) storage provides you with the services you need to build the storage solution that’s right for your organization. Backup and disaster recovery services provide you those additional tools to develop your complete storage solutions. You will discover backup and service-native snapshot services to meet your organization’s backup requirements. You also discover an AWS service that can replicate your on-premises application servers for disaster recovery protection. In addition, you will learn about service-native replication you can use to protect your data or enhance service availability across AWS Regions. You can select from these different service offerings and apply them to your organization’s needs to discover the best storage solution.
AWS Storage Data Protection Services Getting Started
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Recognize and recall the AWS storage data protection services.
Discuss AWS Backup.
Define service-native snapshot services.
Discuss AWS DRS.
Details to know
March 2024
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
What's included
1 reading1 assignment
