Getting started with AWS Elastic Container Registry (ECR)
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will have hands-on experience with AWS Elastic Container Registry (AWS ECR) using AWS CLI. Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR) is a fully managed container registry that makes it easy to store, manage, share, and deploy your container images and artifacts anywhere. Amazon ECR eliminates the need to operate your own container repositories or worry about scaling the underlying infrastructure. Amazon ECR hosts your images in a highly available and high-performance architecture, allowing you to reliably deploy images for your container applications. You can share container software privately within your organization or publicly worldwide for anyone to discover and download. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully learn how to push and pull and docker images to and from the AWS Elastic Container Registry within the AWS Free Tier. Note: To avoid distraction for set up during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand. Amazon AWS provides a free tier option for 1 year & the course materials will utilize services that fall under the free tier option.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a repository
Authenticate AWS CLI
Push and pull Docker images to and from Elastic Container Registry - Part 1
Push and pull Docker images to and from Elastic Container Registry - Part 2
Update ECR Lifecycle policy
Delete the Docker image and the ECR
