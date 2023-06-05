AWS: Network Security, Compliance and Governance is the third course of Exam Prep ANS-C01: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty specialization. This course will help learners designing and implementing AWS Security and compliance. You will also get a chance to evaluate monitoring strategies in support of security and compliance objectives. Learners will also get a chance to manage, optimize and troubleshoot AWS Network.
AWS: Network Security, Compliance and Governance
This course is part of Exam Prep: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Design and implement for AWS Security and compliance
Manage and Optimize CloudTrail and CloudWatch Alarms.
Compare and Contrast Functional Capabilities of Security Groups, Network ACLs, and IAM policies.
There are 2 modules in this course
This week , we will focus on evaluating design requirements for security and compliance alignment. We'll explore key concepts such as Security Groups, Network Access Control Lists (NACLs), and Webserver security. We will also delve into monitoring strategies to ensure security and compliance objectives are met. By the end of this module, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of designing secure and compliant network architectures in AWS.
11 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week , we will cover topics related to managing and optimizing CloudTrail and CloudWatch Alarms. We will also compare and contrast the functional capabilities of Security Groups, Network ACLs, and IAM policies. Additionally, we will explore encryption technologies to secure network communications and assess the appropriate use of security groups and Network ACLs.
16 videos2 readings4 quizzes
