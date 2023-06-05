Whizlabs
AWS: Resilient Solutions and Security Controls
AWS: Resilient Solutions and Security Controls

This course is part of Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization

Taught in English

What you'll learn

  • Implement scaling data workloads using a fully managed native JSON document database in AWS.

  • Evaluate firewall rules and deploy firewall security across VPCs.

  • Explore cost optimization in Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

This course is part of the Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Resilient Solutions and Security Controls course. This week, we will learn to establish connection between VPCs and AWS services without exposing data to the internet. We wil also focus on scaling data workloads using a fully managed native JSON document database in AWS. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding to identify right services based on business needs.

What's included

14 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Resilient Solutions and Security Controls. This week, we will introduced to AWS Network Firewall concepts in AWS. We will also learn on how to deploy network firewall security across your VPCs. We will also learn to scale network firewall automatically to protect any managed infrastructure. By the end, we will able to manage security policies across existing accounts and VPCs on AWS.

What's included

8 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Resilient Solutions and Security Controls. This week, we will be introduced on how to troubleshoot depoyment issues and other points of failures. We will explore security aspects and cost optimization for Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling service. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to troubleshoot deployment issues.

What's included

6 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Whizlabs
55 Courses29,181 learners

Whizlabs

