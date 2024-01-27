EDUCBA
Automation and Optimization in Azure
Automation and Optimization in Azure

This course is part of Azure Network Engineer: AZ-700 Exam Prep & Certification Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

This course is part of the Azure Network Engineer: AZ-700 Exam Prep & Certification Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 3 modules in this course

"Azure Resource Management Mastery," provides an in-depth exploration of Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates. You will describe ARM template fundamentals, gaining expertise in deploying diverse Azure resources effectively. The module then identifies essential skills for deploying Virtual Networks using ARM, PowerShell, and Azure CLI. Moving forward, you can interpret and demonstrate the capabilities required to create Virtual Machines within a Virtual Network, incorporating Azure Bastion deployment. Lastly, you can explain your proficiency in crafting Virtual Machines and implementing Azure Bastion, utilizing a combination of PowerShell, Azure CLI, and ARM. This comprehensive module ensures mastery in Azure resource management and deployment strategies.

In Module 2, "Advanced Networking and Monitoring," where you will demonstrate proficiency by creating Virtual Hubs using PowerShell and interpreting ARM templates for Virtual Hub creation. Gain skills in configuring Site-to-Site connectivity and predict expertise in PowerShell-driven Point-to-Site connectivity and any-to-any configurations using ARM. Lastly, examine a comprehensive understanding of Azure Monitor and Log Analytics, showcasing proficiency in configuring Azure Monitor Alerts. This module equips you with advanced networking and monitoring capabilities, ensuring you can confidently deploy and manage sophisticated Azure network architectures and effectively monitor and troubleshoot system performance.

Module 3, "Network Performance Optimization," where you plan to gain a profound understanding of Network Performance Monitor for effective monitoring and troubleshooting of network performance issues. Prepare to adeptly implement Azure Accelerated Networking and create Virtual Machines using PowerShell. Additionally, explain proficiency in configuring Quality of Service (QoS) for Virtual Networks and VM Network Adapters, demonstrating the implementation of traffic shaping. This module ensures you are well-equipped to optimize network performance, implement cutting-edge technologies, and ensure a seamless, responsive, and well-managed network environment in the Azure ecosystem.

