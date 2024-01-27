Automation and Optimization in Azure

Embark on a comprehensive journey with our Azure Automation and Optimization course.
Module 1, "Azure Resource Management Mastery," delves into the fundamentals of Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates, gaining expertise in deploying diverse Azure resources. Progress to Module 2, "Advanced Networking and Monitoring," where you'll showcase proficiency in creating Virtual Hubs, configuring connectivity, and mastering Azure Monitor. Finally, in Module 3, "Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization," gain a profound understanding of Network Performance Monitor, implement Azure Accelerated Networking, and optimize network performance with QoS and traffic shaping. Prerequisites for the Azure Automation and Optimization Course: 1. Basic Azure Knowledge. 2. Azure Resource Manager (ARM) Fundamentals. 3. Networking Basics. 4. Monitoring Concepts. After completing this course, You can apply for Job roles of Azure Cloud Engineer, Azure Solutions Architect, Cloud Network Engineer, Cloud Solutions Analyst, and more. By completing these modules, you will equip yourself to confidently deploy and manage sophisticated Azure network architectures, making the most out of automation and optimization features provided by Azure. Welcome to Azure Automation and Optimization!