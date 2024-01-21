Starweaver
Build a Data Warehouse Using BigQuery
Build a Data Warehouse Using BigQuery

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Caio Avelino

Instructor: Caio Avelino

Advanced level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create efficient data warehouses and tables using Google BigQuery's UI and SQL

  • Build dynamic ETL pipelines with Python, incorporating partitioning and clustering strategies.

  • Perform advanced queries, including aggregate and window functions, for insightful data analysis.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There is 1 module in this course

Unlock the power of Google BigQuery as you embark on a journey to understand the basic data warehouse builder and query expert. In this comprehensive course, you'll learn to harness the capabilities of BigQuery, from setting up and accessing the platform to creating data warehouses using both UI and Python. Through hands-on lessons and practical applications, you'll develop the basic skills needed to manage, query, and optimize your data in this powerful cloud-based platform.

Instructor

Caio Avelino
Starweaver
1 Course370 learners

