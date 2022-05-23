This course is designed to prepare you to enter the job market as a data analyst. It provides guidance about the regular functions and tasks of data analysts and their place in the data ecosystem, as well as the opportunities of the profession and some options for career development. It explains practical techniques for creating essential job-seeking materials such as a resume and a portfolio, as well as auxiliary tools like a cover letter and an elevator pitch. You will learn how to find and assess prospective job positions, apply to them, and lay the groundwork for interviewing. You will also get inside tips and steps you can use to perform professionally and effectively at interviews. Let seasoned professionals share their experience to help you get ahead of the competition.
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Build a Foundation
Your job search will be much more effective if you do some primary work before you begin. In Building a Foundation, you’ll learn how to clearly understand the jobs you will be looking for. You’ll learn how to write a basic resume and collect your previous work examples into a portfolio. You’ll also create some other materials that will be useful, such as a cover letter and an elevator pitch.
Applying and Preparing to Interview
Job Seeking and Interview Preparation helps you understand how to put yourself forth as a memorable candidate. You’ll get guidance on researching prospective companies and assessing job leads to sift out the ones you want to focus on. You’ll learn about rehearsing for interviews and why it can make a big difference in your performance. And you’ll learn ways to network and let people you meet help you find your ideal role.
Interviewing
After you’ve attracted a company’s attention, it’s important to know how to follow through. The Interviewing module will guide you through the interview process from beginning to end. You’ll learn about common types of interviews and what to expect from them, including code challenges. You’ll also learn some crucial tips for making a great impression in a final interview and how to follow up so that you stand out from the crowd.
