Vast amounts of personal information are processed in the cloud. But who is legally responsible for such ‘personal data’ in cloud environments? What duties do cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have? And what rights can you, as an individual, exercise under data protection law? If you’d like to find out, then this course is for you!
This course is part of the Cloud Computing Law Specialization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior legal or computer science background required.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Cybersecurity Regulation
- Cloud Services
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- International Transfers of Personal Data
- Cloud Computing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Protecting Personal Data in the Cloud
International Data Transfers and Cloud Services
Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Critical Infrastructure
About the Cloud Computing Law Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.