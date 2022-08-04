Have you ever wondered what’s in the small print of cloud contracts? Or who owns the information you upload to the cloud? And who can access and control it? If so, then this course is for you! You’ll learn to identify the legal risks involved in cloud computing transactions - and to suggest possible solutions.
This course is part of the Cloud Computing Law Specialization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior legal or computer science background required.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Intellectual Property
- Cybersecurity
- Contract Negotiations
- Contract Law
- Cloud Computing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Understanding Cloud Computing
5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Standard Cloud Contracts
6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Negotiated Cloud Contracts
4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Intellectual Property in the Cloud
4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
