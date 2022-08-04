About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Cloud Computing Law Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o prior legal or computer science background required.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Intellectual Property
  • Cybersecurity
  • Contract Negotiations
  • Contract Law
  • Cloud Computing
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Understanding Cloud Computing

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Standard Cloud Contracts

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Negotiated Cloud Contracts

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Intellectual Property in the Cloud

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Cloud Computing Law Specialization

Cloud Computing Law

