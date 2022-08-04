About this Course

1,975 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cloud Computing Law Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o prior legal or computer science background required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Competition Law
  • Cloud Services
  • Law Enforcement Access
  • Tax
  • Cloud Computing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Law Enforcement Access to Cloud Data

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 40 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Competition Law and Cloud Markets

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Taxing the Cloud

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Cloud Computing Law Specialization

Cloud Computing Law

