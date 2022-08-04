Have you ever wondered how a police officer in Europe can obtain evidence from a cloud provider in the USA? Or whether a major cloud provider might abuse its market power? Or in which countries cloud providers pay taxes? If so, then this course is for you!
Beginner Level
No prior legal or computer science background required.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Competition Law
- Cloud Services
- Law Enforcement Access
- Tax
- Cloud Computing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Law Enforcement Access to Cloud Data
5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 40 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Competition Law and Cloud Markets
5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Taxing the Cloud
6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
