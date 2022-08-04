Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Computing Primer: Software as a Service (SaaS) by Codio
About the Course
Explore cloud computing basics without installing anything!
This course is designed for semi-technical and business learners, providing a solid foundation of cloud computing basics. Learners will build an understanding of how software as a service (SaaS) works as well. The modules in this course cover cloud computing basics, considerations for SaaS adoption, techniques for SaaS success and growth, as well as provide an exploratory SaaS experience for learners.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and suggested exploration examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling answer blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours....