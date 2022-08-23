Practice creating containers without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with no technical experience, providing a solid foundation for container creation and orchestration. Learners will gain hands-on practice on an Ubuntu system that can be easily transferred to other Unix-based operating systems. The modules in this course cover the benefits and uses of Kubernetes, the creation and building of container images, and the deployment of containers. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable examples with suggested edits to explore examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours.