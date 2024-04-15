Aptly
Crash Course on Social Media
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Anke Audenaert

Instructor: Anke Audenaert

Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to establish and manage a social media presence for your business

  • How to create compelling social media content and optimize content to reach your target audience

  • How to determine when to use paid advertising and choose the right metrics to track to reach your business goals

Assessments

17 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This week, you will analyze the major social platforms and explore their unique features. You will learn about the customer journey and how it impacts social media marketing. Finally, you will create and describe your target audience of your organization.

This week, you will continue to evaluate various social media platforms and how they are used. You will create your social media content strategy to attract and engage your target audience. Finally, you will audit content to create engaging and sharable material with your target audience.

This week, you will learn how to grow and maintain your social media presence. You will differentiate between engaging and promoting on social media platforms. You will use social media analytics to track your progress and measure results. You will understand social media advertising and its role in audience growth.

Instructor

Anke Audenaert
Aptly
32 Courses598,997 learners

