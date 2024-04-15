This course is designed to give you a quick guide to jumpstart your marketing efforts on social media. You will learn how to pinpoint your target audience, map your customer journey, and choose appropriate social media channels that align. You’ll also learn how to create a social media strategy to attract your target audience with relevant and engaging content. You’ll discover strategies to grow and maintain your social media presence and how to use analytics to reach your marketing goals.
Crash Course on Social Media
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to establish and manage a social media presence for your business
How to create compelling social media content and optimize content to reach your target audience
How to determine when to use paid advertising and choose the right metrics to track to reach your business goals
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
17 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
This week, you will analyze the major social platforms and explore their unique features. You will learn about the customer journey and how it impacts social media marketing. Finally, you will create and describe your target audience of your organization.
What's included
10 videos5 readings6 assignments
This week, you will continue to evaluate various social media platforms and how they are used. You will create your social media content strategy to attract and engage your target audience. Finally, you will audit content to create engaging and sharable material with your target audience.
What's included
14 videos2 readings6 assignments
This week, you will learn how to grow and maintain your social media presence. You will differentiate between engaging and promoting on social media platforms. You will use social media analytics to track your progress and measure results. You will understand social media advertising and its role in audience growth.
What's included
15 videos5 readings5 assignments
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Marketing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.