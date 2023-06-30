Meta
Crear la interfaz de usuario en Android Studio
Crear la interfaz de usuario en Android Studio

Taught in Spanish

Taught by Meta Staff

What you'll learn

  • Usar bibliotecas de componentes de interfaz de usuario para crear UI de Android

  • Componer UI usando las vistas de interfaz de usuario de Kotlin

  • Crear una interfaz de usuario sencilla con el Editor de diseño

  • Crear una interfaz de usuario simple de Android

This course is part of the Desarrollador de Meta de Android Professional Certificate
There are 5 modules in this course

Introducir diferentes enfoques para crear una interfaz de usuario con Kotlin y crear una interfaz de usuario básica con el Generador de interfaces.

Descubra Jetpack con más profundidad y comprenda cómo los componibles están decorados con modificadores, cómo maneja la administración del estado y cómo diseñar mejor los componibles según las pautas de Diseño de Materiales.

Comience a crear interfaces que constan de varias pantallas y se extienden más allá del área visible de la pantalla con Jetpack.

Practica la aplicación de temas, estilos personalizados y animaciones para desarrollar una interfaz de usuario atractiva.

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
Meta
129 Courses737,236 learners

Meta

