Launch your career as an Android app developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.

Taught in Spanish

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 months at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain the skills required for an entry-level career as an Android developer.

  • Learn how to create applications for Android including how to build and manage the lifecycle of a mobile app using Android Studio.

  • Learn coding in Kotlin and the programming fundamentals for how to create the user interface (UI) and best practices for design.  

  • Create cross-platform mobile applications using React Native. Demonstrate your new skills by creating a job-ready portfolio you can show during interviews.

Details to know

Prepare for a career in Computer Science

  • Receive professional-level training from Meta
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Meta
Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

Introducción al desarrollo de apps móviles para Android

Course 111 hours4.6 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Definir los conceptos fundamentales del desarrollo de aplicaciones Android

  • Configurar y explorar la interfaz de Android Studio, las configuraciones y las herramientas integradas

  • Utilizar Kotlin Playground

  • Crear una aplicación sencilla para Android

Control de versiones

Course 213 hours4.4 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Implementar sistemas de control de versiones 

  • Navegar y llevar a cabo la configuración mediante la línea de comandos 

  • Usar un repositorio de GitHub. Crear un repositorio de GitHub

  • Gestionar revisiones de código

Introducción a la programación en Kotlin

Course 324 hours

What you'll learn

  • Practicar la construcción y el uso de funciones

  • Practicar los diferentes tipos de comparaciones usando operadores

  • Usar Kotlin para resolver un desafío de codificación

  • Repasar y aplicar los aspectos fundamentales de la programación

Principios de diseño UX/UI

Course 421 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describa los fundamentos del diseño y la investigación de la experiencia del usuario (UX)

  • Describa las consideraciones de accesibilidad en el diseño

  • Ponga en práctica el desarrollo de empatía hacia el usuario a través de la investigación

  • Cree wireframes y prototipos en Figma

Crear la interfaz de usuario en Android Studio

Course 532 hours

What you'll learn

  • Usar bibliotecas de componentes de interfaz de usuario para crear UI de Android

  • Componer UI usando las vistas de interfaz de usuario de Kotlin

  • Crear una interfaz de usuario sencilla con el Editor de diseño

  • Crear una interfaz de usuario simple de Android

Programación avanzada en Kotlin

Course 620 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implementar una aplicación Android con una Actividad.

  • Implementar funciones avanzadas orientadas a objetos en Android.

  • Usar simulacros y falsificaciones para realizar pruebas unitarias en Android.

  • Utilizar una expresión Lambda para definir una función como un objeto y métodos de procesamiento de colecciones para el procesamiento de varios pasos

Trabajar con datos en Android

Course 724 hours

What you'll learn

  • Revisar algunas de las herramientas y paquetes más útiles a disposición de un desarrollador Kotlin

  • Aplicar corutinas Kotlin en aplicaciones Android

  • Integrar código de otros lenguajes en Kotlin. Crear una aplicación Android basada en datos.

Desarrollo móvil y JavaScript

Course 842 hours

What you'll learn

  • Crear código JavaScript simple

  • Crear y manipular objetos y matrices

  • Pruebas de unidades de escritura usando Jest

Conceptos básicos de React

Course 926 hours

What you'll learn

  • Utilizar componentes reutilizables para representar vistas donde los datos cambian a lo largo del tiempo

  • Organizar proyectos React para crear sitios web y aplicaciones más escalables y que se puedan mantener

  • Utilizar props para transferir datos entre componentes. Crear aplicaciones y páginas web dinámicas e interactivas

  • Utilizar formularios para que los usuarios puedan interactuar con la aplicación. Crear una aplicación en React

React Native

Course 1038 hours

What you'll learn

Android App Capstone

Course 1115 hours

What you'll learn

  • Construir y dar estilo a una interfaz de usuario (UI) usando fragmentos y vistas

  • Utilizar Kotlin y la arquitectura MVVM para diseñar una app eficiente y atractiva

  • Obtener datos de una interfaz de programación de aplicaciones (API) y hacer uso de LiveData

  • Demostrar su capacidad de ofrecer una codificación limpia y libre de errores, sin perder de vista la optimización

Preparación de la entrevista de codificación

Course 1211 hours

What you'll learn

  • Prepararse para una entrevista de codificación

  • Prepararse para una entrevista en Meta

  • Resolver problemas usando código

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses738,238 learners

Offered by

Meta

