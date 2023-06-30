Meta
Clientes de base de datos
Meta

Clientes de base de datos

This course is part of Ingeniero en base de datos de Meta Professional Certificate

Taught in Spanish

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Included with Coursera Plus

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

37 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Utilice código Python para crear, introducir y manipular bases de datos y tablas MySQL.

  • Cree una aplicación Python útil capaz de administrar una base de datos MySQL.

Assessments

24 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Aprender a utilizar código Python para crear, introducir y manipular bases de datos y tablas MySQL.

What's included

9 videos12 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt6 ungraded labs

Acceda a la funcionalidad de consulta en MySQL mediante los clientes de Python.

What's included

5 videos2 readings7 quizzes8 ungraded labs

Explore temas avanzados en MySQL y aplique estos principios a la resolución de problemas con Python.

What's included

8 videos4 readings8 quizzes8 ungraded labs

Aplique las habilidades que ha aprendido en este curso para crear una aplicación Python útil capaz de administrar una base de datos MySQL.

What's included

2 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses738,238 learners

Meta

