En este curso, se mostrarán las habilidades básicas de programación con la sintaxis básica de Python. Aprenderá a utilizar el código para resolver problemas. Explorará por completo en el ecosistema Python y aprenderá sobre módulos, bibliotecas y herramientas populares para Python.
Beginner Level
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Approx. 45 hours to complete
Spanish
What you will learn
Conocimientos básicos de programación con Sintaxis básica de Python.
Cómo utilizar objetos, clases y métodos.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
Introducción a Python
8 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 89 min), 17 readings, 4 quizzes
10 hours to complete
Programación básica con Python
10 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
15 hours to complete
Paradigmas de programación
15 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 75 min), 19 readings, 11 quizzes
10 hours to complete
Módulos, paquetes, bibliotecas y herramientas
10 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
