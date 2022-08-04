About this Course

Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 45 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Conocimientos básicos de programación con Sintaxis básica de Python.

  • Cómo utilizar objetos, clases y métodos.

Instructor

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
8 hours to complete

Introducción a Python

8 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 89 min), 17 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
10 hours to complete

Programación básica con Python

10 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
15 hours to complete

Paradigmas de programación

15 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 75 min), 19 readings, 11 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
10 hours to complete

Módulos, paquetes, bibliotecas y herramientas

10 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes

