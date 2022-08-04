Meta
Desarrollador back-end de Meta Professional Certificate
Meta

Desarrollador back-end de Meta Professional Certificate

Launch your career as a back-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

25 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
8 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain the technical skills required to become a qualified back-end developer

  • Learn to use programming systems including Python Syntax, Linux commands, Git, SQL, Version Control, Cloud Hosting, APIs, JSON, XML and more

  • Build a portfolio using your new skills and begin interview preparation including tips for what to expect when interviewing for engineering jobs

  • Learn in-demand programming skills and how to confidently use code to solve problems

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Linux
  • Category: Cloud Hosting
  • Category: Web Development
  • Category: Bash (Unix Shell)
  • Category: Python Programming
  • Category: Application Programming Interfaces (API)
  • Category: Computer Programming
  • Category: Django (Web Framework)

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Spanish
Subtitles: Spanish

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
8 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Advance your career with in-demand skills

  • Receive professional-level training from Meta
  • Demonstrate your technical proficiency
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Meta
Placeholder
74%
of certificate graduates report career improvement¹

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Introducción al desarrollo de back-end

Course 118 hours

What you'll learn

  • Distinguir entre desarrolladores de front-end, back-end y full-stack.

  • Crear y diseñar una página web con HTML y CSS.

  • Ventajas de trabajar con marcos de IU.

Programar en Python

Course 244 hours

What you'll learn

  • Conocimientos básicos de programación con Sintaxis básica de Python.

  • Cómo utilizar objetos, clases y métodos.

Control de versiones

Course 313 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implementar sistemas de control de versiones 

  • Navegar y llevar a cabo la configuración mediante la línea de comandos 

  • Usar un repositorio de GitHub. Crear un repositorio de GitHub

  • Gestionar revisiones de código

Introducción a bases de datos para el desarrollo de backend

Course 427 hours

What you'll learn

  • Conceptos y principios que sustentan el funcionamiento de las bases de datos.

  • Planificar y ejecutar un proyecto de desarrollo de bases de datos simple.

Marco web Django

Course 545 hours

What you'll learn

  • Cree un servidor web

  • Modelado de datos

  • Implemente las mejores prácticas de seguridad web

API

Course 620 hours

What you'll learn

  • Desarrollo de API

  • Principios de la arquitectura REST

  • Construir una API básica

La pila completa

Course 721 hours

What you'll learn

  • Crear una aplicación de Django

  • Usar la pila completa

  • Configurar un entorno

Proyecto final para desarrolladores de back-end

Course 817 hours

What you'll learn

  • Crear un servidor web Django con múltiples puntos finales de API

  • Conectar Django a una base de datos MySQL

Preparación de la entrevista de codificación

Course 911 hours

What you'll learn

  • Prepararse para una entrevista de codificación

  • Prepararse para una entrevista en Meta

  • Resolver problemas usando código

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
91 Courses306,278 learners

Offered by

Meta
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Certificate Categories

Popular Professional Certificates

Featured Certificate Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder