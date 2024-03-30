Welcome to the course on Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence. This course is strategically crafted to empower you with the skills needed to design a robust database and efficiently manage intricate datasets. Throughout this course, you will acquire the expertise to develop well-formatted databases that are seamlessly designed to integrate with Power BI.
What you'll learn
Working with MS SQL Server and data connectivity with Power BI to visualize datasets.
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence. In this module, we will understand the capabilities of MS SQL Server. Learn to model data with the help of ER diagrams to get a holistic view of the database that is to be designed in MS SQL Server. Improve data integrity by reducing redundancy while ensuring efficient database management by handling data with the help of SQL commands.
In the second week of this course, Learn to use built-in functions in SQL Server to simplify functions that can be used for faster data processing. Harnessing the abilities of T-SQL to interact with and manage relational databases in various ways.
In the third week of this course, Apply concepts of data management to prepare a dataset which is suitable for data visualization. Establish a stable connection with Power BI to transfer data from MS SQL Server to Power BI and visualize the data to display hidden insights.
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.
The Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence course offers comprehensive insights into the full potential of your data analytics with Power BI connection with MS SQL Server. This course is designed to empower learners with the knowledge and skills needed to seamlessly integrate Power BI with Microsoft SQL Server, enabling efficient data visualization and analysis.
This course caters to a diverse audience, embracing those new to the field as Freshers. Database Administrators will enhance their skills in database management, while BI Developers will gain insights into seamless database integration and visualization. Business Analysts will learn to design and maintain databases for creating paginated reports and dashboards.
Prior working experience with MS Excel and RDBMS (Relational Database Management Systems) is advantageous, offering a valuable foundation for this course. However, it is important to note that possessing proficiency in these tools is not obligatory.