Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence
Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence

Taught in English

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Working with MS SQL Server and data connectivity with Power BI to visualize datasets.

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

28 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence. In this module, we will understand the capabilities of MS SQL Server. Learn to model data with the help of ER diagrams to get a holistic view of the database that is to be designed in MS SQL Server. Improve data integrity by reducing redundancy while ensuring efficient database management by handling data with the help of SQL commands.

32 videos6 readings11 assignments6 discussion prompts

In the second week of this course, Learn to use built-in functions in SQL Server to simplify functions that can be used for faster data processing. Harnessing the abilities of T-SQL to interact with and manage relational databases in various ways.

18 videos4 readings9 assignments2 discussion prompts

In the third week of this course, Apply concepts of data management to prepare a dataset which is suitable for data visualization. Establish a stable connection with Power BI to transfer data from MS SQL Server to Power BI and visualize the data to display hidden insights.

16 videos3 readings7 assignments3 discussion prompts

This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.

1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt

