هياكل قواعد البيانات وإدارتها باستخدام MySQL
هياكل قواعد البيانات وإدارتها باستخدام MySQL

This course is part of مهندس Meta لقواعد البيانات Professional Certificate

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

32 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • استخدم MySQL DBMS لإنشاء قواعد البيانات العلائقية وتعديلها باستخدام SQL.

  • إنشاء علاقات بين الجداول باستخدام المفاتيح الأساسية والخارجية .

Details to know

Assessments

27 quizzes

This course is part of the مهندس Meta لقواعد البيانات Professional Certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

في هذه الوحدة، ستتعلم استخدام MySQL DBMS لإنشاء قواعد البيانات العلائقية وتعديلها والاستعلام عنها باستخدام SQL.

What's included

14 videos18 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 ungraded labs

في هذه الوحدة ستتعلم كيفية تحديث قواعد البيانات والعمل باستخدام طرق العرض.

What's included

9 videos24 readings11 quizzes5 ungraded labs

في هذه الوحدة الثالثة، ستستكشف أنواعًا مختلفة من الدوال وتتعلم كيفية التعامل مع إجراءات MySQL المخزنة.

What's included

7 videos8 readings6 quizzes2 ungraded labs

في هذه الوحدة، ستكون هناك فرصة لاستعراض ما تعلمته بشكل موجز، والتعرف على ما لديك من نقاط للقوة، وكذلك الموضوعات ذات الأهمية التي يتعين عليك الرجوع إليها في هذه الدورة التدريبية.

What's included

2 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
129 Courses737,236 learners

