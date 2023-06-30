Desarrollar un conocimiento práctico del sistema de gestión de bases de datos MySQL (DBMS). Adquirir conocimientos de SGBD, como creación, consulta y manipulación de datos. Adquirirá más experiencia con sentencias SQL, cláusulas y tipos de datos.
Estructuras y gestión de bases de datos con MySQL
This course is part of Ingeniero en base de datos de Meta Professional Certificate
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Utilizar MySQL DBMS para construir y modificar bases de datos relacionales con SQL.
Crear relaciones entre tablas utilizando claves primarias y externas.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
27 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Management expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Meta
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
En este módulo, aprenderá a utilizar MySQL DBMS para construir, modificar y consultar bases de datos relacionales con SQL.
What's included
14 videos18 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt3 ungraded labs
En este módulo aprenderá a actualizar bases de datos y a trabajar con vistas.
What's included
9 videos24 readings11 quizzes5 ungraded labs
En este tercer módulo, explorará diferentes tipos de funciones y aprenderá a trabajar con procedimientos almacenados MySQL.
What's included
7 videos8 readings6 quizzes2 ungraded labs
En este módulo, tendrá la oportunidad de recapitular lo que aprendió y de identificar sus fortalezas, así como los temas objetivo que le gustaría repasar en este curso.
What's included
2 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.