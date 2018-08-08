SL
Jun 1, 2020
This course really changed my perspective in how to create visualization not just using Tableau but in every visualization application. I'm very happy I could take it and learned from it.
JC
Apr 6, 2021
Great coverage of chart types and creating them. Step by step instruction with the "why" element helped me understand how to pursue the chart and understand why I would want to use it.
By Víctor M C•
Aug 8, 2018
A really poor course.
I don't get how this Course is rated so high.
There is a lot of chit-chat about Colors, Principles, and the use of lines. But Tableau contents are scarce and just scratched.
Don't be fooled with the "Tableau" word. Tableau is just anecdotal here. There is a whole week where Tableau is not even shown during this course! Run away.
Rename "Essential Design Principles for Tableau" to "Essential Design Principles" and the course would be fit much better.
For those thinking about the Specialization:
I'm doing the Specialization "Data Visualization with Tableau" and contents through the courses are soooo repetitive. First two courses done from 5 up to now. My review: If you sum all the videos, just barely 2 weeks, or even less, (from 8 weeks) are talking about Tableau! A Joke. Hands on? 4 times in 2 courses, and say thank you.
The other 6 weeks repeats again and again how to use Colors, how to be Ethical with graphs, and several theoretical principles about how your Brain works. Cool for 1 week, but they have filled 7 weeks of such artifacts, repeating once and again the same videos from different povs. Again and again. Again and again. Sounds repetitive? Again and again. Even using same slides.
I'm not here to teach me about "perception", "colors", and "3d charts sucks for 2D charts", or better said...it would be cool if you tell me ONCE. Not in each course, forgetting about why we're here: Tableau.
Feel free to jump the first two courses. I bet they will repeat again the unique decent videos in the 3,4,and 5th course of the specialization.
Shame...
By Gil Y•
Oct 23, 2017
Not sure I would recommend this course. The course doesn't walk you through an example of how to meet and complete the requirements of the peer graded assignment. I got a notice that I needed to redo the peer assignment, but no feedback was given as to what I needed to be corrected in order to resubmit. I've also been looking for some sort of practical application video to show me how to actually use Tableau. Whenever I submit some feedback, I can never get a response from anybody. Is this course actually being facilitated by the instructor? HELP!!!!! I'm asking for help and assistance!!!
By David R•
Jul 15, 2018
Mostly irrelevant theory and virtually no hands on use of Tableau. Curriculum is weak, doesn't walk you through how to do enough in Tableau.
By Bruno F•
Jan 5, 2018
The material is not encapsuled on the course and the use of only peers evaluation on practical exercises.
By Van L•
Mar 11, 2018
The course uncovers the science of the design for data. It is certainly very helpful for my job where have to present a lot of data in different perspectives for senior management.
By Thanh N N•
May 19, 2019
The course is not only focusing on the Tableau project, but also discussing key notes that need applying to make visualization become more effective. That is great course! Thanks!
By Florian B•
Jun 14, 2020
I came here to learn how to use Tableau. This course didn't teach me much in Tableau - instead, it was packed with design theory that isn't very useful in practice.
By Prudha J•
Aug 1, 2019
This was a great course, it had lots of information on design principle which not only helps for people working on Tableau but any other presentation tools
By Claudia G G•
Feb 8, 2019
It was a exelent course for me, I was thinking just in technology, but the topics reviewed are exelent to know, how design a presentation. It's amazing, now I can apply this knowlodege in all aspect of my work. Thank you!!!
By Dmitry P•
Jun 22, 2019
Great course! I enjoyed it a lot. I think I will do all in this specialization.
By Anand L•
Jul 29, 2019
good
By Deaglan D•
Sep 2, 2017
This course starts out really strong, but around Design Best Practices, the Govind begins to sound drunk. He slurs, exaggerates, repeats himself, and takes longer than necessary to execute tasks. This is distracting and very disappointing from UC Davis and Coursera.
By Yichi Z•
Aug 21, 2018
The materials involving Tableau are simple and can be completed in a short time, so no need to spend a lot of hours on watching videos and submitting discussions. Some assignments are not quite related to operating Tableau.
By Svetlana C•
Sep 7, 2020
I'm disappointed with the course. I'm sure there are a lot of theories to be tackled with data viz, however, this course is too long and too repetitive for me. I think a lot of the topics can be condensed in two weeks only. Moreover, demo videos is difficult to follow in terms of audio and video matching together and the explanation itself. I was struggling to figure out why it should be done like that, how to do it, and how can we use it in the future. For someone who is working and doing this specialization, course 2 is too dragging for me and I felt that I wasted a lot of my time.
By Rohit B•
Apr 30, 2020
Very good second course in the series. It may not give the Tableau skills that you were hoping for - The third course in the series definitely does. But definitely worth the effort completing it, as you learn some really interesting visual cognition fundamentals - The 6 Gestalt principles for example are extremely useful. They seem fairly obvious, but there is a lot more depth to them the more you think about it.
Slightly marred my experience with some extremely unfriendly peer reviewers - Failing me in the course for no particular reason during my the first submission because I did a lot more work than expected (hello?). I nonetheless resubmitted the assignment and got the certificate now. Unfortunately, this is unavoidable in peer graded courses and no negative feedback to the course itself which remains excellent.
By A•
Mar 11, 2018
The course content is very good and the course creators have put in lots of efforts.
**Request**
Since number of enrolled students may vary, "peer review" type questions makes it difficult to get a grade. Even if you've submitted your assignments, if there is no one to review your work, you don't get a grade. This is disappointing and very discouraging.
I request the course creators to consider this and try to make the tests such that learners can complete the course on their own. I believe this would motivate students to complete the specialization.
By HM W•
Feb 2, 2021
I found this course to be very helpful in my pursuit to gain data visualization skills. I am planning to explore some of the topics in greater depth. My only negative critique would be that the "how to" sections were using a substantially older version of Tableau, and some of the features required a little digging to find as they had changed during upgrades. If it's possible to make updated videos with a newer version, that could be very helpful to students.
By Eddy C•
Feb 9, 2017
I enjoyed the course as it highlights many strategies and insights into making effective visualizations. It makes good use to Tableau and gives practical examples. The only thing I would like to see added is a simple instruction manual to accomplish some of the methods they employed. Overall I think it was great to have this as a second course in the series because it lays the foundation for good design practices.
By Bijoy M•
May 10, 2020
That's a highly recommended Course to start visualization with Tableau. I will just recommend to add more practice lesson with the theoretical explanation. Moreover, in peer graded assignment I think the requirements should be placed as bullet points. It will help everyone to easily grasp the requirements of the visualization. Now it is written as descriptive and very often people miss that.
By José A R N•
Sep 21, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to get new knowledge about Data Visualization and better understand the technology and your practical applications.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by the Teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Teachers.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Babak K Z•
Feb 20, 2021
professional performances , well prepared sessions. good balance between concept and tool. very good complementary resources. quizzes concentrated on really important part of cours . perhaps a little more guided video of tool (Tableau) could help student to learn the tool more efficiently and more quickly, even as a optional supplementary videos
By Julie M•
Oct 12, 2020
I'm really enjoying the Data Visualization/Tableau courses provided through Coursera by UC Davis. The content and design is great and I love the instructor-led practice using Tableau. Each time I embark on a project on my own, I'm surprised by how much I've learned in such a short amount of time!
By Vineet P•
Jun 14, 2020
The course was very well designed and very useful too. All the trainers were super amazing.
To make it more effective you can include a video on explaining the advanced features of Tableau which were used in this course. For example, the ANALYSIS tab requires some deep diving in itself. Thanks.
By Deekshith S•
Sep 29, 2019
I found this course to be beyond amazing. The course is filled with such useful set of instructions that many instructors fail to provide but this course has it all. So if a person takes this course, he gets an opportunity to learn the best from the best.
By Faith K•
Apr 12, 2021
I really enjoyed this class, and I think it's a great course to have early in the Data Visualization Specialization. Design has SO much to do with a readable and meaningful visualizations, and there is a lot of great material packed into this course.