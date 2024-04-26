Design of Transmission Line: Modelling and Performance

This course is designed to provide a detailed exploration of the critical elements involved in transmission lines' design, modeling, and performance assessment.
By enrolling in this course, participants will not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practical skills that are directly applicable in the field of transmission line engineering. Whether you're a student aspiring to enter the industry or a professional seeking to deepen your expertise, this course offers a unique blend of theoretical insights and hands-on applications, equipping you with the tools to excel in this dynamic field. By the end of this course, you will be able to: • Master the intricacies of transmission line parameters, including inductance, and capacitance, with different configurations. • Evaluate the performance of short, medium, and long transmission lines, and employ ABCD constants for accurate modeling. • Investigate phenomena like corona discharge, electromagnetic interference, and corona loss measurements, essential for mitigating environmental impacts. • Gain proficiency in MATLAB for calculating transmission line parameters, enabling practical application in real-world scenarios. This course stands out for its hands-on MATLAB demonstrations, providing learners with practical skills for transmission line analysis. Additionally, it offers a specialized focus on corona discharge and its effects, addressing a critical aspect of high-voltage transmission. The inclusion of real-world case studies and environmental impact assessments further distinguishes this course as a holistic exploration of transmission line engineering. To be successful in this course, you should have a background in basic electrical engineering principles, including knowledge of circuit analysis, electromagnetism, and mathematical modeling. Familiarity with MATLAB or similar programming languages will be beneficial for hands-on exercises.