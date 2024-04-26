L&T EduTech
Design of Transmission Line: Modelling and Performance
This course is part of Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

16 hours (approximately)
Skills you'll gain

Assessments

5 quizzes

This course is part of the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Let’s begin this course by introducing the parameters of the electrical power transmission system for the different configurations. By the end of this module, you will be able to explain the fundamental components of an Electrical Power Transmission System, demonstrate and apply your knowledge by calculating inductance and capacitance for various transmission line configurations, and you will also be able to analyze the effectiveness of different calculation methods. You will also be able to evaluate the appropriateness of different Transmission Line Conductors for specific applications.

What's included

31 videos1 reading2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This module is designed to enhance the ability to classify and analyse different transmission lines and their performance analysis. By the end of this module, you will be able to classify and analyze different transmission lines and their performance analysis, create mathematical models for short, medium and long transmission lines, accurately calculate parameters like impedance and admittance, and analyze their performance under varying load conditions. Demonstrate proficiency in MATLAB to simulate and analyze transmission line behavior, including the application of ABCD generalized constants.

What's included

15 videos1 quiz2 discussion prompts

This module is designed to enhance the ability to model and analyze the performance of transmission lines by considering the corona discharge and power flow equations. At the end of this module, you will be able to calculate critical disruptive voltage and visual disruptive voltage for transmission lines, and develop strategies to mitigate the effects of corona discharge. Demonstrate proficiency in evaluating electromagnetic effects on transmission lines including various interference. Additionally, you will be able to assess the environmental impacts of Extra-High Voltage Transmission Lines .

What's included

18 videos2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,682 learners

