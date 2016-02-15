PV
Nov 21, 2019
The course was simple and crisp yet covered it all - interaction, visual and usability. Liked the duration of the videos followed by reading material that covered the highlights of the topic.
NS
Mar 16, 2016
The basic principles of design and their philosophies were covered well in this course, and it was taught in a quick, efficient manner. I liked undergoing this course and would recommend it.
By Anna R•
Feb 15, 2016
Thank you very much for this interesting course! I still do these excersizes and try to notice good and bad design solutions in everything what surrounds me. I love this course and I am reading now Don Norman's 'The Design of Everyday Things' to understand design principles more deeply. It's an upgrade for me!
By Audra B•
Aug 28, 2016
This course was very informative and well structured. I feel like the concepts stacked and that by the end I had a better understanding surrounding the "why" behind a lot of these concepts.
By Ilya G•
Mar 4, 2019
I finally understood how to evaluate hypothesises. Great!
By Alwin T•
May 11, 2019
(My reviews assumes you follow the whole specialization process by UC San Diego) As the second part of the specialization, this is a good introduction towards design, and specifically in the end, towards UI design with mentions about typography and gridlines progressively throughout the course. The assignments are also useful for learning process without any complicated steps. I think this course is clear enough for people who want to dive into design principles especially for non-design people.
By Stephanie B•
Mar 7, 2018
This course is suitable for those who are new to design. I found the course to be a bit basic (I have a background in design) but I still enjoyed the lecture content and was able to extract several useful concepts. The assignments take a decent amount of time and I'd recommend taking notes throughout the course in order to efficiently complete the last assignment (Q&A) and final quiz. Overall, a worthwhile course in intro to design.
By Tam H•
Sep 26, 2017
This is my 3rd class in this specialization and I experienced some issues from peer graded assignments. I had to edit it again because some of the answer that were completely correct been selected as incorrected from the peers. It took me extra time and I think it could be avoided by having more mentors for grading process too. That is the only pitfall, otherwise it was in a good way very challenging course.
By Suleiman A S•
Oct 26, 2019
I have to commend UC San Diego and the Instructors who created this course. This course gives you an introduction to begin your design journey with powerful suggestions of recommended books to explore further. Even only reading The Design of Everday Things by Don Norman is worth it. Though no course is ever a perfect 10, this is a great starter.
By Perks•
Mar 30, 2017
This course is boon for designers. Very detailed and absolutely rewarding specially for those starting a new career in this field.You have the best faculty here. You not just learn the tools of the trade you are walked through this course by one of the authority in the field.
By William H R•
Nov 16, 2015
This course raised my awareness of the design of everyday objects that I had always taken for granted before. It's definitely a great intro course into design -- and to raise everyone's awareness about how things are presented to the user -- and why that matters so much.
By Lea M S•
Sep 21, 2016
Fantastic course! Learned a lot from it - both theoretically and practically. The hands on exercises were very smart and applicable. I'm left with a lot more interest in the subject, a bunch of books for ruther reading and some new tools under my belt. Thanks!
By Jin W•
Apr 8, 2018
I am a junior visual designer. I think the course is great in general. However, the last parts of week 3—"Comparing Rates" little hard to understand. And the difficulty level jumps drastically from week 2 to week 3 which is little hard to adapt for me.
By Giny C•
Mar 31, 2019
This course is a bit challenging for students without mathematical backround. Yet, the lecturer illustrates the idea of mathematics part in a simple way so that art students can also understand the course material. I enjoy this course very much :)
By siva p•
Aug 31, 2016
Excellent.Learned three distinct set of skills. 1) Product design that makes the job easy for the user. 2)Elements of importance in designing layout for soft screen 3)Conducting experimental studies on users.Great course!!! Good teaching Scott...
By Leonel M D•
Dec 6, 2016
This is a well-designed course with assignments from which one can learn a lot. It is only 3 weeks long so it is very accesible. In particular I enjoyed week 2 where topics about typography, spacing, layout of contents etc., were addressed.
By Susanne D•
Oct 4, 2015
I enjoyed this course a lot. Very useful information about basic design principles (within subject design, between subject design, online studies, etc). Also good to catch up and remember things from past studies.
By Muhammad A I•
Apr 12, 2017
Learnt alot of new things even though I'd say i've got experience in this field. Evaluation and conducting interviews as part of principles is a fresh way to look at how we understand design! :) Recommended.
By Manuel A O S•
Jan 12, 2020
El diseño es un universo muy amplio de posibilidades, pero este curso te brinda un entendimiento claro de lo que puedes encontrar una vez decidas tomar este camino como diseñador de experiencias de usuario.
By Shirley W•
Oct 9, 2019
I have always been impressed by Mr. Klemmer's concise but vivid explanation over the topic of HCI. This is an introductory lecture, indeed, but it for sure a good guide for sailing off into the wider sea.
By Nipun V•
May 3, 2020
It is a fundamental course for everyone who is into the field of digital design. It clears the basics of design thinking with real-life examples and show the application of the same in the digital world/
By Prathma V•
Nov 21, 2019
By Nakul S•
Mar 17, 2016
The basic principles of design and their philosophies were covered well in this course, and it was taught in a quick, efficient manner. I liked undergoing this course and would recommend it.
By Yash M•
Aug 7, 2016
An essential course for any job in the field of Design, it teaches the core concepts such as Typography, Colour, Positioning, Spacing, etc. and requires one to work hard on the assignments.
By Yuliya R•
Nov 29, 2019
The course was quite useful. Brief introduction to the basic understanding of fundamental principles of understanding what user wants and how to collect an honest feedback from him/her.
By Piu S•
Sep 29, 2015
Very interesting. The assignments test the learning are and more related to what we see around us. It is a test of our perception on interactive design. This is very helpful.
By Maria P•
Jun 3, 2019
Really good and professional content! There was a small mistake in one of the assignments but it doesn't really matter now. There were a lot of people ready to help you.