Amazon Web Services
Developing Applications in Python on AWS
Amazon Web Services

Developing Applications in Python on AWS

This course is part of AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Morgan Willis
Russell Sayers

Instructors: Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

3,351 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(39 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Introductory level Python programming and Python packages

  • Explain the different roles in an organization building software

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes, 2 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(39 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Cloud Computing expertise

This course is part of the AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Amazon Web Services
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module starts with how to develop applications in a team. An application engineer doesn’t work alone, and you learn how an engineer interacts with roles such as architects, product managers, quality assurance (QA), support, and DevOps teams. Next, you learn the basics of Python programming. The goal is to get you to the level where you can read and understand some basic Python code. If you already know a programming language, many of the features of Python will look similar to the programming languages you already know.

What's included

12 videos10 readings1 quiz1 assignment2 plugins

This module focuses on software architecture. You learn about AWS Lambda as a home for your application code. You also investigate three different types of application architecture: microservices architecture, monolithic architecture, and service-oriented architecture. You walk through a conceptual ecommerce application, and compare how to build an application based on each architecture type. Next, you learn how to expose your application logic as an application programming interface (API). In a lab environment, you deploy a Lambda function and an Amazon API Gateway API by using the AWS Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM).

What's included

7 videos2 readings1 quiz1 app item

In this module, you learn about using a database for your application data. You explore both relational databases with Amazon Relational Database service (Amazon RDS), and NoSQL databases with Amazon DynamoDB. You learn about the differences between relational databases and NoSQL databases, and when you would choose one type of database instead of the other. You also explore different examples of how to access relational databases and DynamoDB from a Python application.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

This module introduces you to another way that you can integrate your applications: by using messaging and event buses. You learn how to integrate applications by creating a topic in Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) and adding multiple subscribing applications. You then explore how an application sends messages to an Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS) queue, and how consumer applications retrieve messages from that queue. Next, you investigate event-driven applications, which are another type of application architecture. You learn how an application can be designed as a series of both events, and applications that create and respond to these events. Finally, you learn how an application can receive, filter, transform, route, and deliver events by using Amazon EventBridge.

What's included

6 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment2 app items1 plugin

Instructors

Instructor ratings
5.0 (5 ratings)
Russell Sayers
Amazon Web Services
14 Courses82,173 learners

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 39

4.5

39 reviews

  • 5 stars

    76.92%

  • 4 stars

    7.69%

  • 3 stars

    7.69%

  • 2 stars

    2.56%

  • 1 star

    5.12%

MS
5

Reviewed on Feb 13, 2024

MT
5

Reviewed on Jan 23, 2024

View more reviews

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions