About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the benefits of and use cases for Cloud Functions in modern application development.

  • Understand how to build, test and deploy Cloud Functions.

  • Secure and connect Cloud Functions to resources, and cloud databases.

  • Use best practices with Cloud Functions.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Cloud Functions

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)
1 hour to complete

Calling and Connecting Cloud Functions

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
24 minutes to complete

Securing Cloud Functions

24 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Integrating with Cloud Databases

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
27 minutes to complete

Best Practices

27 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min)
2 minutes to complete

Course Review

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder