In this course, you learn about Cloud Functions,
Developing Applications with Cloud Functions on Google CloudGoogle Cloud
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Recognize the benefits of and use cases for Cloud Functions in modern application development.
Understand how to build, test and deploy Cloud Functions.
Secure and connect Cloud Functions to resources, and cloud databases.
Use best practices with Cloud Functions.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 minutes to complete
Course Introduction
2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Cloud Functions
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)
1 hour to complete
Calling and Connecting Cloud Functions
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
24 minutes to complete
Securing Cloud Functions
24 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min)
1 hour to complete
Integrating with Cloud Databases
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
27 minutes to complete
Best Practices
27 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min)
2 minutes to complete
Course Review
2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.