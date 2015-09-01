About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Spanish

Skills you will gain

  • Data Model
  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Analytics
  • State (Computer Science)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Introducción

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Revisión de conceptos de Beam

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Ventanas, marcas de agua y activadores

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Fuentes y receptores

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Esquemas

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Estado y Temporizadores

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Prácticas Recomendadas

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Dataflow SQL y DataFrames

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
27 minutes to complete

Notebooks de Beam

27 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
5 minutes to complete

Resumen

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

About the Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español Specialization

Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder