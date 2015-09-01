About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Demostrar cómo Apache Beam y Cloud Dataflow trabajan juntos para satisfacer las necesidades de procesamiento de datos de su organización

  • Resumir las ventajas del marco de portabilidad de Beam y habilitarlo para sus pipelines de flujo de datos

  • Habilitar Shuffle & Streaming Engine para los pipelines de batch y streaming respectivamente para un máximo rendimiento

  • Permitir una programación flexible de los recursos para un rendimiento más rentable

Course 1 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introducción

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
16 minutes to complete

Portabilidad de Beam

16 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min)
15 minutes to complete

Cómo separar el procesamiento y el almacenamiento con Dataflow

15 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

23 minutes to complete

IAM, cuotas y permisos

23 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min)
2 hours to complete

Seguridad

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min)
14 minutes to complete

Resumen

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading

About the Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español Specialization

Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español

