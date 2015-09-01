About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Realizar actividades de supervisión, solución de problemas, pruebas y CI/CD en las canalizaciones de Dataflow.

  • Implementar canalizaciones de Dataflow pensando en la confiabilidad para maximizar la estabilidad de su plataforma de procesamiento de datos.

Skills you will gain

  • Approximation Error
  • Chart
  • Causality
  • regression
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Introducción

28 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Monitoring

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Informes de errores y registros

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Solución de problemas y depuración

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

29 minutes to complete

Rendimiento

29 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Testing y CI/CD

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Confiabilidad

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Plantillas Flexibles

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 minutes to complete

Resumen

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow en Español

