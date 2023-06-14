Existe mucho entusiasmo sobre la tecnología de la nube y la transformación digital, pero también muchas preguntas sin respuesta.
Digital Transformation with Google Cloud - Español
Taught in Spanish
Explicar cómo y por qué la nube revoluciona el mundo de los negocios
Explicar conceptos generales de la nube
3 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
En esta introducción, explorarás los objetivos del curso y obtendrás una vista previa de cada sección.
2 videos
En esta sección del curso, se presentan los términos clave relacionados con la nube y la transformación digital; los beneficios de la tecnología de la nube; las diferencias entre la infraestructura local, la nube pública, la nube privada, la nube híbrida y las múltiples nubes; además de los factores impulsores y los desafíos que conducen a las organizaciones a someterse a una transformación digital.
10 videos1 quiz
Para entender el impacto que puede tener la nube en las empresas, es importante familiarizarse con sus conceptos fundamentales. En esta sección del curso, aprenderás a diferenciar entre una solución y un producto, comparar CapEx y OpEx, explorar opciones de infraestructura y definir la terminología de red.
9 videos1 quiz
Cuando migras a la nube, debes decidir el tipo de modelo de servicio de computación en la nube que mejor se adapta a tus necesidades. En esta sección del curso, explorarás tres de esas opciones: IaaS, PaaS y SaaS. También aprenderás sobre el modelo de responsabilidad compartida de la nube y a identificar qué responsabilidades le corresponden al proveedor de servicios en la nube y al cliente.
9 videos1 quiz
El curso finaliza con un resumen de los puntos clave que se cubrieron en cada sección y los pasos siguientes para seguir aprendiendo.
1 video
