Google Cloud
Digital Transformation with Google Cloud - Español
Google Cloud

Digital Transformation with Google Cloud - Español

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explicar cómo y por qué la nube revoluciona el mundo de los negocios

  • Explicar conceptos generales de la nube

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

3 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

En esta introducción, explorarás los objetivos del curso y obtendrás una vista previa de cada sección.

What's included

2 videos

En esta sección del curso, se presentan los términos clave relacionados con la nube y la transformación digital; los beneficios de la tecnología de la nube; las diferencias entre la infraestructura local, la nube pública, la nube privada, la nube híbrida y las múltiples nubes; además de los factores impulsores y los desafíos que conducen a las organizaciones a someterse a una transformación digital.

What's included

10 videos1 quiz

Para entender el impacto que puede tener la nube en las empresas, es importante familiarizarse con sus conceptos fundamentales. En esta sección del curso, aprenderás a diferenciar entre una solución y un producto, comparar CapEx y OpEx, explorar opciones de infraestructura y definir la terminología de red.

What's included

9 videos1 quiz

Cuando migras a la nube, debes decidir el tipo de modelo de servicio de computación en la nube que mejor se adapta a tus necesidades. En esta sección del curso, explorarás tres de esas opciones: IaaS, PaaS y SaaS. También aprenderás sobre el modelo de responsabilidad compartida de la nube y a identificar qué responsabilidades le corresponden al proveedor de servicios en la nube y al cliente.

What's included

9 videos1 quiz

El curso finaliza con un resumen de los puntos clave que se cubrieron en cada sección y los pasos siguientes para seguir aprendiendo.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions