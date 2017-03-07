VP
Apr 14, 2020
The course is very well designed and presented. It is very impressive and helpful that all real life examples are discussed in the coursework and interviews.
MH
Apr 18, 2022
This course was extremely helpful, both as an overview and as a tool for taking away specific actions and skills. I highly recommend it.
By Bertrand K•
Mar 7, 2017
I did not enjoy this one. I find it too politically charged as it emphasized the "visual diversity" (religion, ethnicity) over the "second-order diversity" (diversity of professional profiles and personalities) which should be the focus of a management course.
By Mirtile R S M D•
Feb 28, 2019
The course evaluation method is not the best. you are stuck waiting for other students to review your material, you should be a teacher or just continue with the application of tests and grades.
By Lynn R C•
Jul 1, 2020
This course was fantastic in teaching the difference between simple diversity and inclusion. Its discussion of noticing and tackling unconscious bias and microagressions is particularly important. Everyone in any majority (race, gender, able-bodied, etc.) needs to be aware of these issues in their daily lives. Highly recommended!
By Dylo L R•
Jun 17, 2019
Learning about micro-aggressions changed my life - personally and professio
By Daniele M•
Apr 30, 2017
it helped me to remember the importance of diversity. Many times we tend to prefer teams with less diversity just because it is easier to manage. This course is a good reminder of what should be done
By Ashish U•
Feb 13, 2021
It is really a wonderful course and helped me understand how to Optimise Diversity on Teams to achieve phenomenal success. During the course I realised the reasons and barriers in progress of people, society, community, institution and organisations inspite of resources and talent. The knowledge gained through this course will help me to be a successful school leader. I recommend this course to every existing and aspiring school leader. The practices discussed in the course are Transformational
By RAHMA F 1•
Jul 10, 2020
The course helps me develop a better understanding of diversity and inclusion context, with many examples that we could face in everyday life, which are easier to relate.
I'm so happy to be able to finish this course, and it's worth it! All materials were helpful too!
good job for university of pennsylvania and team behind these course.
By VIDYA R P•
Apr 15, 2020
By Mollie T H•
Apr 19, 2022
By Sunsanee U•
Oct 26, 2020
Good course for understanding D&I in deep level. Very practical to implement D&I in organization.
By SONIA L P G•
Apr 18, 2022
Excellent course teaches you how important it is to know the identityof oneself and others.
By Dóra K•
Apr 24, 2020
A great course with relevant theory set into practice and real organizational cases!
By robert M•
Nov 4, 2020
Great course. Enjoyed the peer portion. Presentaions were on point
By Ikeokwu B I•
Aug 31, 2020
Course will be very useful in optimally managing diverse teams
By Wesley C•
Sep 1, 2019
Right on topic for the issues I'm seeing in the workplace
By Maurizio Z•
May 12, 2020
In deep lesson about diversity in Team, recommended 100%
By FARHAAN H•
Apr 23, 2020
Excellent and very easy to understand.
By Lisbeth J D P•
Sep 22, 2021
Excellent content, very motivating.
By Maria J D C•
Mar 24, 2020
Great course and great trainers!
By stella f•
Mar 7, 2022
Great learning experience.
By Simona L B•
Aug 17, 2017
Superior course material.
By Павел Щ•
Jun 16, 2020
Thank you very much!
By Erica G•
Nov 5, 2019
Thought-prov
By Sônia R V d G•
Jun 13, 2020
Very good
By Alexandre M•
May 14, 2020
Amazing!