Learner Reviews & Feedback for Optimizing Diversity on Teams by University of Pennsylvania

4.4
stars
129 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

By drawing on social science perspectives, this course enables you to learn what diversity is, and how to use it to maximize team performance, innovation and creativity. You also learn how to draw out the collective wisdom of diverse teams, handle conflict and establish common ground rules through real-world cases and peer-to-peer discussions. In addition, you discover how to overcome common biases faced in diverse teams. Systems of power, reward and rhetoric are discussed to help you create prosperous teams where differences flourish....

By Bertrand K

Mar 7, 2017

I did not enjoy this one. I find it too politically charged as it emphasized the "visual diversity" (religion, ethnicity) over the "second-order diversity" (diversity of professional profiles and personalities) which should be the focus of a management course.

By Mirtile R S M D

Feb 28, 2019

The course evaluation method is not the best. you are stuck waiting for other students to review your material, you should be a teacher or just continue with the application of tests and grades.

By Lynn R C

Jul 1, 2020

This course was fantastic in teaching the difference between simple diversity and inclusion. Its discussion of noticing and tackling unconscious bias and microagressions is particularly important. Everyone in any majority (race, gender, able-bodied, etc.) needs to be aware of these issues in their daily lives. Highly recommended!

By Dylo L R

Jun 17, 2019

Learning about micro-aggressions changed my life - personally and professio

By Daniele M

Apr 30, 2017

it helped me to remember the importance of diversity. Many times we tend to prefer teams with less diversity just because it is easier to manage. This course is a good reminder of what should be done

By Ashish U

Feb 13, 2021

It is really a wonderful course and helped me understand how to Optimise Diversity on Teams to achieve phenomenal success. During the course I realised the reasons and barriers in progress of people, society, community, institution and organisations inspite of resources and talent. The knowledge gained through this course will help me to be a successful school leader. I recommend this course to every existing and aspiring school leader. The practices discussed in the course are Transformational

By RAHMA F 1

Jul 10, 2020

The course helps me develop a better understanding of diversity and inclusion context, with many examples that we could face in everyday life, which are easier to relate.

I'm so happy to be able to finish this course, and it's worth it! All materials were helpful too!

good job for university of pennsylvania and team behind these course.

By VIDYA R P

Apr 15, 2020

The course is very well designed and presented. It is very impressive and helpful that all real life examples are discussed in the coursework and interviews.

By Mollie T H

Apr 19, 2022

This course was extremely helpful, both as an overview and as a tool for taking away specific actions and skills. I highly recommend it.

By Sunsanee U

Oct 26, 2020

Good course for understanding D&I in deep level. Very practical to implement D&I in organization.

By SONIA L P G

Apr 18, 2022

Excellent course teaches you how important it is to know the identityof oneself and others.

By Dóra K

Apr 24, 2020

A great course with relevant theory set into practice and real organizational cases!

By robert M

Nov 4, 2020

Great course. Enjoyed the peer portion. Presentaions were on point

By Ikeokwu B I

Aug 31, 2020

Course will be very useful in optimally managing diverse teams

By Wesley C

Sep 1, 2019

Right on topic for the issues I'm seeing in the workplace

By Maurizio Z

May 12, 2020

In deep lesson about diversity in Team, recommended 100%

By FARHAAN H

Apr 23, 2020

Excellent and very easy to understand.

By Lisbeth J D P

Sep 22, 2021

Excellent content, very motivating.

By Maria J D C

Mar 24, 2020

Great course and great trainers!

By stella f

Mar 7, 2022

Great learning experience.

By Simona L B

Aug 17, 2017

Superior course material.

By Павел Щ

Jun 16, 2020

Thank you very much!

By Erica G

Nov 5, 2019

Thought-prov

By Sônia R V d G

Jun 13, 2020

Very good

By Alexandre M

May 14, 2020

Amazing!

