Explore the frontiers of technology, predict the future, and thrive in an ever-changing world. Our immersive course combines cutting-edge insights, expert guidance, and creative vision to help you become a disruptor, not a bystander. From emerging technology to AI to storytelling and speculative design, gain the knowledge and skills to shape tomorrow's opportunities. Embrace innovation, foresee challenges, and chart your path in the era of disruption. Join us now and unlock your potential to lead and innovate in a dynamic digital landscape.
Emerging Technology, Disruption, and AI
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
December 2023
25 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Module 1, where we embark on a comprehensive exploration of the dynamic realm of disruption within the context of emerging technologies. This module serves as a foundational introduction to pivotal concepts, tools, and strategies that are fundamental in grasping how emerging technologies can fundamentally reshape industries, businesses, and individual roles. Here, we lay the groundwork for a deeper comprehension of disruption, equipping you with invaluable insights to adeptly navigate the continually evolving landscape of technology-driven change.
15 videos6 readings7 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Module 2 explores decision-making under uncertainty, focusing on futurism, probability theory, expected utility, scenario planning and mitigating biases. It equips you with essential tools for informed decision-making in dynamic environments, especially within emerging technologies and disruptions.
13 videos2 readings6 quizzes
Module 3 emphasizes the foundational skills necessary for navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of disruptive technologies. Starting with the importance of cultivating the right mindset, the series underscores curiosity and open-mindedness as key to adapting to new technological challenges. We will also discuss the critical role of evaluating sources for credibility in an age of information overload and the significance of engaging in productive conversations amidst diverse perspectives.
13 videos2 readings6 quizzes1 peer review
In module 4, you will embark on a comprehensive journey through the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its various facets. This module provides a detailed exploration of AI, starting with the basics and gradually progressing to more complex topics. You will gain insights into the definition and history of AI, its applications in different domains, and the fundamental principles that underlie AI systems.
16 videos4 readings6 quizzes1 plugin
