What you will learn

  • 瞭解 Identity and Access Management (IAM)，並管理資源的身分與存取權管理機制。

  • 探索 Google Cloud 中的各項資料儲存服務，並導入其中幾項服務。

  • 管理及查看 Google Cloud 資源的帳單。

  • 使用 Google Cloud 作業套件監控 Google Cloud 資源。

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
13 minutes to complete

課程簡介

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

儲存空間與資料庫服務

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

資源管理

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)

