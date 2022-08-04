About this Course

What you will learn

  • 了解 Identity and Access Management (IAM) 并通过 IAM 管理资源。

  • 探索 Google Cloud 的各种数据存储服务并使用其中一些服务。

  • 管理和检查 Google Cloud 资源的费用。

  • 使用 Google Cloud 的运维套件监控 Google Cloud 资源

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
13 minutes to complete

课程简介

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 52 min)
3 hours to complete

存储和数据库服务

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

资源管理

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)
2 hours to complete

资源监控

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

