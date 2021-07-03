Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Excel Time Series Models for Business Forecasting by Macquarie University

About the Course

This course explores different time series business forecasting methods. The course covers a variety of business forecasting methods for different types of components present in time series data — level, trending, and seasonal. We will learn about the theoretical methods and apply these methods to business data using Microsoft Excel. These forecasting methods will be programmed into Microsoft Excel, displayed graphically, and we will optimise these models to produce accurate forecasts. We will compare different models and their forecasts to decide which model best suits our business' needs....

VA

Jul 25, 2021

The course content is just superb, and the way the faculty is teaching the course is just fantastic. I did not find any course on time series forecasting having such kind of conceptual clarity.

MS

Aug 25, 2021

it was great course to build your time series models for business forecasting. Dr. Prashan was great, explained each topic very well.

By Tran H D

Jul 3, 2021

I used to have a lot of fear when studying statistics and have encountered so many failures in learning statistics. However, I kept on learning and signing up for this course, to my amazement, Dr Prashan taught the course with so much ease and he made me felt like he is sitting right next to me and going through with me with a tone like a older uncle who just tell me exactly what I need to know. I take this course one whole Saturday i and I learned so much and so confident that I can do real useful time-serie for business forecasting. I want to thank Dr Prashan for his time and dedication and make a hard subject so easy so I can finally nail the subject. I know the course was meant not to be very academically comprehensive rather it is a useful no-nonsense and get-to-the-point course yet it gave me so much fundamentals and confidence I already sign-up and complete other more advanced courses. I wish Dr Prashan all the best and thank you for his work and I just imagine how many students like me who have learned so much thanks to his wonderful teaching. Everyone says WOW

By vivek a

Jul 26, 2021

By Linda A M

Jul 21, 2021

This has been one of the best courses I have taken! Dr. Prashan has a very practical approach walking you through each step. I feel I can take this knowledge and use it immediately. Everyone say a big WOW!

By Muhammad S

Aug 26, 2021

By Thi A N H

Jul 6, 2021

I love the structure of the course with practical videos.​

By Ong X H

Nov 15, 2021

This course is excellent. The content is very well organised. The instructor will provide a quick overview on the material for the week and move on to excel demonstration. I learned a lot from this. I like how the instructors will also include excel practise irregularly for me to practice and familiarise myself with the skills learnt. Thank you. Well recommended to all.

By Gregory W

Jul 18, 2021

Tremendous Course. Now only will You learn time series forecasting techniques but you will also learn advance excel methods My only complaints is that I thought there were some glitches in some of the spreadsheets that caused me to get an incorrect answer or two. But I may be wrong about that. Also the excel statistical add-in was a little clumsy and glitchy.

By Daniel G

Jan 25, 2022

This is a great course. Dr. Prashan teaching in a very organized and systematic way, helping the students to understand each content. Very glad to have the opportunity to attend this course! #EveryoneSayWow

By Liesbeth G

Sep 21, 2021

I was able to immediately apply the forecasting models to my existing data. Highly recommend this course.!!

By Jillian W

Sep 19, 2021

Excellent tutor. Clear concise and great examples to work along to. Thank you

By Ali S

Jul 14, 2021

Great and interesting content as usual, Thanks

By Matthew T

Nov 24, 2021

Amazing content and well prepared lessons.

By Ayush S

Sep 14, 2021

Beautifully designed for beginners.

By Ahmed A A E A

Jul 18, 2021

WOW Course

By mohammad a

Jan 9, 2022

It was a great course, especially the teacher! Mr. Prashan S. M. Karunaratne He has a qualitative medium for teaching, not only in context but also in the presentation! Tanks Coursera for the brilliant course Jätte Bra!

By Kunalkumar P

Apr 19, 2022

This is really good course. Every part of time series explained well. This is really helpful.

By Yaron K

Mar 4, 2022

Shows step by step how to compute Holt, Winters, and Decomposition Time series forecasts

By Henry D

Mar 18, 2022

Great presentation with excellent course content for practical experience.

By Olawumi F

Feb 21, 2022

I gained a lot of insights from this course

By Monika P

Apr 17, 2022

Very detailed explanation with concepts!!

By Sandra V

Mar 13, 2022

Highly recommended for beginners.

By Rahul R

Jan 23, 2022

Amazing content, amazing faculty

By Danny H

Aug 16, 2021

Great course with great hands-on

By Oindrila M

Sep 15, 2021

Nice detailed course

By Tatper R

May 8, 2022

Excellent Content

