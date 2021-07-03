VA
Jul 25, 2021
The course content is just superb, and the way the faculty is teaching the course is just fantastic. I did not find any course on time series forecasting having such kind of conceptual clarity.
MS
Aug 25, 2021
it was great course to build your time series models for business forecasting. Dr. Prashan was great, explained each topic very well.
By Tran H D•
Jul 3, 2021
I used to have a lot of fear when studying statistics and have encountered so many failures in learning statistics. However, I kept on learning and signing up for this course, to my amazement, Dr Prashan taught the course with so much ease and he made me felt like he is sitting right next to me and going through with me with a tone like a older uncle who just tell me exactly what I need to know. I take this course one whole Saturday i and I learned so much and so confident that I can do real useful time-serie for business forecasting. I want to thank Dr Prashan for his time and dedication and make a hard subject so easy so I can finally nail the subject. I know the course was meant not to be very academically comprehensive rather it is a useful no-nonsense and get-to-the-point course yet it gave me so much fundamentals and confidence I already sign-up and complete other more advanced courses. I wish Dr Prashan all the best and thank you for his work and I just imagine how many students like me who have learned so much thanks to his wonderful teaching. Everyone says WOW
By vivek a•
Jul 26, 2021
The course content is just superb, and the way the faculty is teaching the course is just fantastic. I did not find any course on time series forecasting having such kind of conceptual clarity.
By Linda A M•
Jul 21, 2021
This has been one of the best courses I have taken! Dr. Prashan has a very practical approach walking you through each step. I feel I can take this knowledge and use it immediately. Everyone say a big WOW!
By Muhammad S•
Aug 26, 2021
it was great course to build your time series models for business forecasting. Dr. Prashan was great, explained each topic very well.
By Thi A N H•
Jul 6, 2021
I love the structure of the course with practical videos.
By Ong X H•
Nov 15, 2021
This course is excellent. The content is very well organised. The instructor will provide a quick overview on the material for the week and move on to excel demonstration. I learned a lot from this. I like how the instructors will also include excel practise irregularly for me to practice and familiarise myself with the skills learnt. Thank you. Well recommended to all.
By Gregory W•
Jul 18, 2021
Tremendous Course. Now only will You learn time series forecasting techniques but you will also learn advance excel methods My only complaints is that I thought there were some glitches in some of the spreadsheets that caused me to get an incorrect answer or two. But I may be wrong about that. Also the excel statistical add-in was a little clumsy and glitchy.
By Daniel G•
Jan 25, 2022
This is a great course. Dr. Prashan teaching in a very organized and systematic way, helping the students to understand each content. Very glad to have the opportunity to attend this course! #EveryoneSayWow
By Liesbeth G•
Sep 21, 2021
I was able to immediately apply the forecasting models to my existing data. Highly recommend this course.!!
By Jillian W•
Sep 19, 2021
Excellent tutor. Clear concise and great examples to work along to. Thank you
By Ali S•
Jul 14, 2021
Great and interesting content as usual, Thanks
By Matthew T•
Nov 24, 2021
Amazing content and well prepared lessons.
By Ayush S•
Sep 14, 2021
Beautifully designed for beginners.
By Ahmed A A E A•
Jul 18, 2021
WOW Course
By mohammad a•
Jan 9, 2022
It was a great course, especially the teacher! Mr. Prashan S. M. Karunaratne He has a qualitative medium for teaching, not only in context but also in the presentation! Tanks Coursera for the brilliant course Jätte Bra!
By Kunalkumar P•
Apr 19, 2022
This is really good course. Every part of time series explained well. This is really helpful.
By Yaron K•
Mar 4, 2022
Shows step by step how to compute Holt, Winters, and Decomposition Time series forecasts
By Henry D•
Mar 18, 2022
Great presentation with excellent course content for practical experience.
By Olawumi F•
Feb 21, 2022
I gained a lot of insights from this course
By Monika P•
Apr 17, 2022
Very detailed explanation with concepts!!
By Sandra V•
Mar 13, 2022
Highly recommended for beginners.
By Rahul R•
Jan 23, 2022
Amazing content, amazing faculty
By Danny H•
Aug 16, 2021
Great course with great hands-on
By Oindrila M•
Sep 15, 2021
Nice detailed course
By Tatper R•
May 8, 2022
Excellent Content