Exploring and Preparing Your Data with BigQuery - Español
Exploring and Preparing Your Data with BigQuery - Español

Taught in Spanish

What you'll learn

  • Consulta y extrae estadísticas de los conjuntos de datos públicos de BigQuery.

  • Evalúa la calidad de un conjunto de datos y desarrolla una canalización de limpieza de datos automatizada que generará resultados en BigQuery.

  • Escribe y soluciona problemas de SQL en un conjunto de datos de comercio electrónico real de Google Analytics para obtener estadísticas de marketing.

There are 7 modules in this course

Obtener información sobre los cursos, el contenido y las tecnologías que forman parte de esta serie de cursos para analistas de datos

What's included

1 video

Comprender los principios básicos de Google Cloud y cómo aprovecharlos para el análisis de macrodatos

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

Obtener información sobre cuáles son las herramientas clave de macrodatos en Google Cloud que se usarán para analizar, preparar y visualizar datos

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

Obtener información para consultar datos con los conceptos básicos de SQL (Structured Query Language) y practicar la escritura de consultas en BigQuery

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

Comprender cómo funcionan los precios en BigQuery y cómo se pueden optimizar las consultas de la mejor manera

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

Comprender la importancia de crear conjuntos de datos de alta calidad y obtener información sobre las herramientas que resultarán de ayuda para transformar los datos

What's included

7 videos1 quiz2 app items

Resumen de los puntos de aprendizaje clave del curso

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

