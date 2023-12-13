Google Cloud
Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery - Español
Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery - Español

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Descubre las funciones más avanzadas de SQL en BigQuery.

  • Compara cómo BigQuery se desarrolló y cómo las bases de datos tradicionales evolucionaron para abordar la escala de los conjuntos de datos.

  • Identifica las piezas fundamentales de trabajo que afectan el rendimiento de BigQuery y cómo optimizar tus consultas para mejorar la velocidad.

  • Identifica qué herramientas de Google Cloud y BigQuery están disponibles para que controles los permisos y compartas tus datos.

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 7 modules in this course

Descripción general de lo que aprenderás en este curso

What's included

1 video

Profundiza tu conocimiento de SQL en BigQuery aprendiendo sobre funciones avanzadas como aproximaciones estadísticas, consultas de ventana analítica, cláusulas WITH y funciones definidas por el usuario.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

Descubre cómo las bases de datos tradicionales evolucionaron para manejar el escalamiento de los conjuntos de datos y compara cómo BigQuery se desarrolló para abordar las limitaciones de escalamiento. Analiza en profundidad los campos anidados y repetidos, que son una parte clave de las estructuras de datos desnormalizadas de BigQuery.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

Aprende sobre las piezas fundamentales de trabajo que afectan el rendimiento de BigQuery y cómo optimizar tus consultas para mejorar la velocidad.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz1 app item

Presentación de Vertex AI Workbench: una herramienta clave en el kit de herramientas del científico de datos, que permite a los analistas colaborar a través del uso de notebooks escalables en la nube.

What's included

1 reading1 app item

La protección y el uso compartido de los conjuntos de datos de BigQuery es esencial para cualquier organización. Aprende sobre las herramientas de Google Cloud y BigQuery disponibles para que controles los permisos y compartas tus datos.

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Resumen de los puntos de aprendizaje clave del curso

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

