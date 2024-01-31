EDUCBA
ExpressJS Essentials: Building Modern Web APIs
EDUCBA

ExpressJS Essentials: Building Modern Web APIs

This course is part of MEAN Stack Developer: MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS & NodeJS Specialization

Taught in English

EDUCBA

Instructor: EDUCBA

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

22 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the MEAN Stack Developer: MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS & NodeJS Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

This module comprehensively introduces Express.js, delving into its fundamental concepts and architecture. You will gain practical insights, applying their understanding to uncover the key advantages and benefits of employing Express.js in web development. The module further guides you through a hands-on exploration of the step-by-step process for setting up an Express.js project, ensuring they acquire theoretical and practical knowledge. By the end, you will be well-versed in the foundational elements of Express.js and equipped to harness its capabilities for efficient and robust web application development.

What's included

3 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module explores HTTP methods (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE) and their significance in web development. You will master the art of defining routes in Express.js, showcasing their expertise in utilizing the framework's routing mechanism. Practical skills are honed as you adeptly apply your knowledge to extract route parameters from URL paths in Express.js. Additionally, the module guides you in developing proficiency in setting up requests using tools like Thunder Client or Postman, empowering them to interact seamlessly with Express.js routes. By the end, you will possess a holistic understanding and practical command over essential concepts for effective web development.

What's included

13 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module delves into the pivotal role of middleware in Express.js, fostering a comprehensive understanding of its framework. You will learn to craft custom middleware functions, seamlessly incorporating specific functionalities into the request pipeline. Practical demonstrations illustrate the ability to discern between built-in and custom middleware within Express.js, empowering you to optimize their application's architecture. By the module's conclusion, you will possess a nuanced comprehension of middleware's significance, hands-on experience in custom middleware creation, and the ability to make informed decisions regarding middleware selection for enhanced Express.js application development.

What's included

6 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module immerses you in exploring error handling in Express.js, fostering a comprehensive understanding of diverse error types. You will demonstrate proficiency by addressing synchronous errors using try-catch blocks, ensuring a robust approach to error resolution. Additionally, practical skills are honed as you develop the ability to transmit appropriate error responses enriched with meaningful messages and status codes within the Express.js environment. By the conclusion of the module, you will possess a well-rounded skill set in error identification, resolution, and effective communication, contributing to the overall resilience of Express.js applications.

What's included

6 videos1 reading4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module provides a foundational understanding of integrating databases with Express.js, emphasizing establishing a connection between Express.js and MongoDB, a prevalent NoSQL database. Practical skills are honed as you develop the ability to implement Create, Read, Update, and Delete (CRUD) operations seamlessly using Express.js and MongoDB. The module also covers the theoretical aspects of CRUD operations, ensuring participants comprehend the underlying principles. By the module's conclusion, you will possess the theoretical knowledge and practical skills to effectively integrate, manage, and manipulate data in Express.js applications connected to MongoDB.

What's included

7 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module initiates you into the critical realm of user authentication in web applications, emphasizing the importance of secure user identification. It introduces JWT (JSON Web Tokens) as a critical component. You then acquire the skills to generate JWTs in Express.js, ensuring secure authentication practices. The module further delves into the principles of storing and managing JWTs on both the client and server sides, providing you with a holistic understanding of this crucial authentication aspect. By the module's end, you will be well-versed in the significance of user authentication and proficient in implementing secure practices using JWTs in Express.js applications.

What's included

5 videos1 reading4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

Offered by

EDUCBA

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions