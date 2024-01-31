This comprehensive course provides a deep dive into Express.js, a robust web application framework for Node.js. Participants will master fundamental concepts, architecture, and the step-by-step process of setting up Express.js projects. Explore HTTP methods, route definition, and parameter extraction, gaining practical skills in setting up requests with Thunder Client and Postman tools. Delve into middleware's pivotal role, crafting custom functions and distinguishing built-in from custom middleware. Navigate error handling with proficiency in addressing synchronous errors and transmitting appropriate responses. The course extends to integrating MongoDB with Express.js, covering CRUD operations. Concluding with user authentication, participants acquire skills in generating and managing JWTs for secure authentication practices.
ExpressJS Essentials: Building Modern Web APIs
This module comprehensively introduces Express.js, delving into its fundamental concepts and architecture. You will gain practical insights, applying their understanding to uncover the key advantages and benefits of employing Express.js in web development. The module further guides you through a hands-on exploration of the step-by-step process for setting up an Express.js project, ensuring they acquire theoretical and practical knowledge. By the end, you will be well-versed in the foundational elements of Express.js and equipped to harness its capabilities for efficient and robust web application development.
3 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
This module explores HTTP methods (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE) and their significance in web development. You will master the art of defining routes in Express.js, showcasing their expertise in utilizing the framework's routing mechanism. Practical skills are honed as you adeptly apply your knowledge to extract route parameters from URL paths in Express.js. Additionally, the module guides you in developing proficiency in setting up requests using tools like Thunder Client or Postman, empowering them to interact seamlessly with Express.js routes. By the end, you will possess a holistic understanding and practical command over essential concepts for effective web development.
13 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
This module delves into the pivotal role of middleware in Express.js, fostering a comprehensive understanding of its framework. You will learn to craft custom middleware functions, seamlessly incorporating specific functionalities into the request pipeline. Practical demonstrations illustrate the ability to discern between built-in and custom middleware within Express.js, empowering you to optimize their application's architecture. By the module's conclusion, you will possess a nuanced comprehension of middleware's significance, hands-on experience in custom middleware creation, and the ability to make informed decisions regarding middleware selection for enhanced Express.js application development.
6 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
This module immerses you in exploring error handling in Express.js, fostering a comprehensive understanding of diverse error types. You will demonstrate proficiency by addressing synchronous errors using try-catch blocks, ensuring a robust approach to error resolution. Additionally, practical skills are honed as you develop the ability to transmit appropriate error responses enriched with meaningful messages and status codes within the Express.js environment. By the conclusion of the module, you will possess a well-rounded skill set in error identification, resolution, and effective communication, contributing to the overall resilience of Express.js applications.
6 videos1 reading4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module provides a foundational understanding of integrating databases with Express.js, emphasizing establishing a connection between Express.js and MongoDB, a prevalent NoSQL database. Practical skills are honed as you develop the ability to implement Create, Read, Update, and Delete (CRUD) operations seamlessly using Express.js and MongoDB. The module also covers the theoretical aspects of CRUD operations, ensuring participants comprehend the underlying principles. By the module's conclusion, you will possess the theoretical knowledge and practical skills to effectively integrate, manage, and manipulate data in Express.js applications connected to MongoDB.
7 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
This module initiates you into the critical realm of user authentication in web applications, emphasizing the importance of secure user identification. It introduces JWT (JSON Web Tokens) as a critical component. You then acquire the skills to generate JWTs in Express.js, ensuring secure authentication practices. The module further delves into the principles of storing and managing JWTs on both the client and server sides, providing you with a holistic understanding of this crucial authentication aspect. By the module's end, you will be well-versed in the significance of user authentication and proficient in implementing secure practices using JWTs in Express.js applications.
5 videos1 reading4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
