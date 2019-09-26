AD
Sep 3, 2017
Though I have been through Intro Accounting some 3 or 4 times through different classes and seminars, I still found myself learning from this detailed and straight forward presentation of information.
YP
Jun 6, 2020
The modules were extremely informative and nothing less to say, Oktay sir's presentations were very easy to understand even for a person like me who has no prior knowledge about Financial Accounting.
By Akash P•
Sep 26, 2019
excellent course for beginners
Best Feature: Everything is explained with a real time example and the example is kept constant throughout the course reducing the ambiguity one may have
By Anup B•
Sep 24, 2017
LOVED THE COURSE. THANKS TO COURSERA SO THAT THEY GRANT ME SCHOLARSHIP. WITHOUT THIS IT WOULD NOT POSSIBLE FOR ME TO PERUSE THESE GLOBAL LEVEL COURSES AS I CANT AFFORD THIS. THANK YOU PROFESSOR.
By Siti A F•
Feb 4, 2019
Dedication and discipline is the key to completing the whole course. Course is arranged gradually and even though it is stated for beginner, you need to pay attention to the professor if you want to pass the tests. You cannot only rely on the PDFs. Great course, I felt extremely challenged. Thank you Univ. Illinois Urbana-Champaign for allowing me to experience world class education!
By bao t•
Mar 18, 2019
This course is worth taking for those who don't know much about accounting. I learned a lot through this course how to work on financial statements. Highly recommend it for everyone
By Antonio D•
Sep 4, 2017
By Yee P F•
Mar 8, 2017
Very structured and easy understanding course content. It is a good start to pick up Financial Accounting Basic by watching each videos and work on the quizzes. Thumbs up!
By Sachin P X•
Sep 17, 2018
The course is presented in a very structured manner. The lessons are easy to understand and regular practice assignments help in internalizing the concepts learnt.
By Josemartin C•
Apr 12, 2019
The course was great. I learned a lot about accounting basics that will help me to better understand more complex situations. Thank you, Coursera. Thanks to our professor and those who helped to make this course.
By Justine C•
Feb 28, 2018
Great Financial Accounting course for beginners. I enjoyed the practice quizzes after each instructional video and will recommend this course to friends. Thank you!
By Alele W•
Nov 19, 2018
Great information. As a non-accountant professional, this course has been extremely helpful with real practical accounting principles that I can apply at work.
By Emi K•
Jul 14, 2019
This course helped me get my head around topics I never thought I would master. I am incredibly grateful for this course. I am now excited by the challenges of financial accounting -- something I never thought I would be.
By Salman H•
Aug 20, 2017
The course material is very good and it is well described by lecturer. Although , in my opinion case studies and more comprehensive quizzes and assignments for transactions recording will make it more understandable.
By Luis E N•
Jul 6, 2019
Excelent course and very charismatic teacher!! This course helped me to cover some holes in my accounting formation. Also was a good chance to explore accounting under US GAAP ( i work in a IFRS envioroment)
By Venka P C•
Sep 11, 2018
Excellent course from Professor. Oktay Urcan . He simplified this complex content and arranged it in a logical format to make it appear quite easy. Well worth taking this class.
By Gyani•
Nov 4, 2017
I enjoyed this course. The course content has been designed quite well, it explains the accounting fundamentals quite well and offers assignments and quizzes which further help you to sharpen your knowledge.
By Cristian F M Q•
Jul 30, 2017
It is an excellent course which give you a strong accounting base. One of the most important emphasis is the right way to record difficult accounts and its accounting treatment. I am highly satisfaied.
By Kevin F•
Sep 5, 2019
Great foundations course. Highly recommend completing the worksheets on your own before watching solutions video as it helps ensure material retention.
By Shiming S•
Mar 11, 2017
This is a very useful course for me on my job, for the property insurance claim requires me to understand what the balance sheets are talking about
By Yasin A•
Sep 23, 2017
This course covers all basic aspects of financial accounting. The modules are concise, brief and to the point. The lecturer, Prof. Oktay Urcan, is teaching perfectly. I appreciate all parties for providing with this unique opportunity.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Dmytro A•
Aug 5, 2018
It was perfect course for me to understand what financial accounting is. I am from post Soviet Union country, so we pay much more attention to Accounting, not to Finance. But I need more of the Finance in my future job and education.
By Oleksandra G•
Jan 10, 2019
Extremely helpful, easy to understand explanations, enough examples to memorize all the new information. The methods of explanation were really effective for me. Many questions I had got answered in this course. Thank you!
By Mannit T•
Jan 30, 2018
The course is very well planned and taught. I'm from non finance background and was yet able to understand the all the concepts. This course might as well be helpful for refreshers. Really enjoyed the course.
By Todd J F•
Mar 5, 2018
Good overview and the course is really easy to go through. Works well on home computer as well as my iPhone so completing the course was easy and convenient.
By Cody C•
Dec 31, 2017
This course is delivered in a very professional manner. The instructor is very direct, to the point with clear cut examples that help facilitate learning.