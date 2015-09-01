About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud 컴퓨팅 플랫폼의 차이점 이해하기

  • Kubernetes의 구성요소 및 아키텍처 이해하기

  • Container Registry에 컨테이너 이미지 저장하기

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

과정 1 소개

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Google Cloud 소개

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

컨테이너 및 Kubernetes 소개

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 아키텍처

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder