Google Kubernetes Engine(GKE)에서 컨테이너화된 애플리케이션을 배포하고 관리하는 방법을 알아봅니다. GKE 배포와 연동되는 Google Cloud의 다른 도구를 사용하는 방법을 알아봅니다. 이 과정은 네트워크 및 애플리케이션 서비스와 함께 포드, 컨테이너, 배포, 서비스와 같은 인프라 구성요소를 포함한 솔루션 요소를 탐색하고 배포하는 데 도움이 되도록 강의, 데모, 실무형 실습으로 이루어져 있습니다. 또한, 보안 및 액세스 관리, 리소스 관리, 리소스 모니터링을 비롯한 실용적인 솔루션을 배포하는 방법도 학습하게 됩니다
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations 한국어

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads 한국어

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production 한국어

