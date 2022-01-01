이 전문 분야에서는 Linux 명령줄에서 작업하고 네트워크 및 웹 서버 작업을 포함하여 IT 배경 지식이 있다고 가정합니다.
Google Cloud 컴퓨팅 플랫폼의 차이점 이해하기
Kubernetes의 구성요소 및 아키텍처 이해하기
Container Registry에 컨테이너 이미지 저장하기
kubectl 명령어의 역할 이해하기
이 전문 분야에는 Qwiklabs 플랫폼을 사용하는 실습 랩이 포함됩니다. 이러한 실습 구성 요소를 통해 비디오 강의에서 배운 기술을 적용할 수 있습니다. 프로젝트는 Qwiklabs 내에서 사용 및 구성되는 Google Cloud Platform 제품과 같은 주제를 통합합니다. 모듈 전체에 걸쳐 설명된 개념을 통해 실질적인 실습 경험을 얻을 수 있습니다.
Google Kubernetes Engine(GKE)에서 컨테이너화된 애플리케이션을 배포하고 관리하는 방법을 알아봅니다. GKE 배포와 연동되는 Google Cloud의 다른 도구를 사용하는 방법을 알아봅니다. 이 과정은 네트워크 및 애플리케이션 서비스와 함께 포드, 컨테이너, 배포, 서비스와 같은 인프라 구성요소를 포함한 솔루션 요소를 탐색하고 배포하는 데 도움이 되도록 강의, 데모, 실무형 실습으로 이루어져 있습니다. 또한, 보안 및 액세스 관리, 리소스 관리, 리소스 모니터링을 비롯한 실용적인 솔루션을 배포하는 방법도 학습하게 됩니다
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations 한국어
"Google Kubernetes Engine으로 설계하기: 기초' 과정에서는 Google Cloud의 레이아웃 및 원리를 살펴본 후 소프트웨어 컨테이너를 생성 및 관리하는 방법과 Kubernetes 아키텍처에 대해 알아봅니다.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads 한국어
'Google Kubernetes Engine으로 설계하기: 워크로드' 과정에서는 Kubernetes 작업 수행, 배포 생성 및 관리, GKE 네트워킹 도구, Kubernetes 워크로드에 영구 스토리지를 부여하는 방법을 알아봅니다.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production 한국어
'Google Kubernetes Engine으로 설계하기: 프로덕션' 과정에서는 Kubernetes와 Google Kubernetes Engine(GKE)의 보안, 로깅 및 모니터링, GKE에서의 Google Cloud 관리형 스토리지 및 데이터 서비스 사용에 대해 다룹니다.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
