VS
Jun 10, 2020
Clear practical explanation of concepts. However atleast a basic knowledge of R is essential to take up the course. Even if you don't know R the concepts can be understood except the coding part
GC
Aug 16, 2021
Very good course. It helps to have a short PDF file embedded along with notes, containing the most commonly used R commands and its usage so that Newbies get a chance to understand this quickly
By Manoj K•
Feb 8, 2016
I was expecting a lot from this course. from basic to advanced fundamentals. this course should be floated as full specialization rather than as a part of other specialization.
By Edward H•
Jan 20, 2016
I enjoyed this class, but the content feels amateurish. One major detracting factor is grading of the exams- a complete waste of time where there are multiple examples of contradictory slides to the quiz questions. The quizes often ask for information that is beyond the scope of the lectures and steadily becomes a process of just retaking exams until you get a 100%. I don't think the quizes reinforced the material in the lecture but actually took away from the class. This class was at it's best during the recitals, where I actually got to understand the great strategies used in the videos.
By Todd B•
Dec 2, 2017
Lectures were insightful and very applicable. Learning was reinforced with well documented R scripts. After this course I feel capable of applying these concepts to my own company.
By Johan D P•
Oct 8, 2018
No one active in this course. I've submitted an peer graded assignment 1 month ago and still waiting for reviews. I posted on the forum. And I got charged for this.
By Patric O•
Mar 15, 2018
If you take the first course and improve on all the aspects where that fell short: lecturer accent, uninspiring assistants in the recitals, and very ambiguous instructions in the quizzes and especially in the assignment of the final week - you get this course. Here it all was done right, resulting in a very smooth learning experience of a highly interesting subject. Now we only need the Essec guys to admit their shortcomings and renew course 1 (and their later courses?) to reach this same quality level.
By Karthik•
May 13, 2017
This is an excellent course which i was looking for. What matters to the real world business and the hand-on step-by-step code for clear understanding. This is not like other courses where there are only brief lectures without hands-on and applications. Great thanks to the instructor for the straight to the point lectures. Out of all the recent courses i have taken this is the best. Looking forward for similar courses to teach the techniques applied in real world business.
By Martin P•
Oct 19, 2020
I have done many courses on coursera.org (i.e approx. ~10) and this is honestly one of the best ones - well-to the point (i.e but enough depth and breadth), hands-on and practical, introduces you to R and re-instates the essentials of Marketing and Marketing Data/Analytics (i.e often overlooked in a professional business context). Lecturer Arnaud is also great at slowing down with more complex/abstract topics and speeding-up when necessary. Top notch!
By Ashim K•
Mar 17, 2018
Thanks to Professor Arnauld De Bruyn.
A wonderful course. Definitely set up my foundation knowledge of marketing and predictive analytics. Would help if you already have knowledge of R.
Although there were portions of the course where I had to go back to the lectures and watch them a few times, but I was eventually able to connect all the dots and get a grasp of all the topics.
Thanks again and keep up the great work.
By Subhadri S M•
Feb 17, 2016
A fabulous course that gives you the true aspect of statistics into real applications with the help of a realistic dataset and a software package. Many thanks to the lecturers and the developers for creating this course. This is of great help for people like me, who have a keen interest in getting into analytics but needs a direction of where to start from.
By Skndr K•
May 5, 2021
This is a great course. Everything I learned here, was applicable in my day to day job. It's the right balance between theory and application. And absolutely worth your time. If you are like me a python native speaker and don't have any idea about R you can check my github (https://bit.ly/33ivXuy) where I "translated" all labs of this class into python.
By Christopher A•
Nov 18, 2015
The professor lectured at a good level. There was sufficient high level explanation of what the use of different topics was and then the Recitals went and stepped through the actual work that would be needed for the analysis as well as the thinking behind it. The assignments as well helped to reinforce that thinking. I enjoyed it.
By Nino P•
May 24, 2019
Great course to gain VERY valuable knowledge in marketing analytics. It's great that they provide you with R scripts that you can use anytime to remind yourself of the analysis. All in all, a highly recommendable course for anyone with data science skills willing to apply them in the field of business analytics.
By Frank•
May 16, 2021
Excellent course to introduce Marketing Analytics using R and SQL. The course goes deep into one dataset highlighting the various analysis techniques. This is a very hands on course with lots of examples that are valuable as templates for any future analysis you might need to do.
By Mohamed S D•
Apr 2, 2020
Ce cours est tout simplement Excellent. Pour les personnes qui s'intéressent un peu au marketing, et qui ont un background scientifique(Ingénieur pour moi), c'est un tremplin idéal pour voir les domaines d'applications de l'analytics dans le marketing.
Bravo au professeur !
By Eric C•
Aug 10, 2021
Outstanding! Anraud presents the topic clearly and precisely, then walks you through the R code and interprets the results. It took me about 5 hours to complete the course and it was well worth it. A good foundation in R will help you significantly.
By Priyanshu P•
Oct 12, 2018
It's an essential for understanding marketing analytics. Initially i was worried as it involved SQL and R, and i am not much familiar with them, but instructor have explained every line of code so i didn't had much problem completing this course.
By Diana N•
Mar 30, 2020
A very practical course with clear explanations and step-by-step recitals to accompany you in the learning process. It gives an overview of various tools from business perspective which is a great added value. Thank you for this course!
By Nitin B•
Apr 25, 2020
This is one of the niche courses in marketing where the power of analytics has been leveraged to a good extent. Satisfied with the way the critical concepts have been explained from both statistical and managerial point of view.
By Drozhnikov A•
Mar 2, 2016
The course is perfect!!! Its very practical and inspirational. After the course you can implement the knowledge to your current projects.
BUT... course is with with payment quizzes. And in the forum nobody answers to posts.
By Nirmal R•
Dec 5, 2017
Very informative course. covers all aspects in detail. Plus they also teach you R, which is an added advantage. The instructor is very clear and knowledgeable about the course contents and has taught really well.
By Kiavash B•
Oct 14, 2016
The best course I have ever had on the Coursera.org. The explanation of the R source codes towards marketing analytics were extremely useful to me. Easy to follow the modules. Step by step approach. Very happy.
By sargeane•
Jan 2, 2018
Excellent course. Professor Arnaud DE BRUYN is an absolute master of any application field related to marketing. I highly recommand this course for ambitious analysts, marketing passionates and curious souls.
By VIGNESHWARAN S•
Jun 11, 2020
By Ganesh K C•
Aug 17, 2021
By Linda•
Apr 21, 2019
From the course I gained the knowledge of the fundamental of market analysis, it will not be too hard to understand, it gives you a general sense of how market analysis will be like.