Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs es más apropiado para quienes desempeñan cargos relacionados con la tecnología o las finanzas, y son responsables de administrar los costos de GCP.
About this Course
No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.
What you will learn
Plan for effective cloud cost management by setting up your teams, tools, and applying financial governance best practices.
Set up GCP Billing account(s) and organize your resources for cost management.
Export Billing reports to Google Sheets or BigQuery to gain visibility into your current cost trends and forecasted costs.
Visualize billing data with Billing reports and build custom dashboards with Data Studio.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Configure y administre su cuenta de facturación
Ponga en funcionamiento su cuenta de facturación de Google Cloud Platform.
Comprenda sus costos de GCP
Ahora que ya está activa su cuenta de facturación, descubra la funcionalidad disponible para usted en detalle.
Adquiera experiencia práctica con una cuenta de facturación de GCP
Utilice la zona de pruebas de GCP para practicar las tareas clave de la cuenta de facturación en un entorno sin riesgos.
