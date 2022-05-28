About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization

  • Differentiate between budgets and quota

  • Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds

  • Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization

Intermediate Level

It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introducción

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

Configure controles de costos

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Experiencia práctica en controles de costos

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Adquiera experiencia práctica con una cuenta de facturación de GCP

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 25 min)

