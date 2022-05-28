Optimizing Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs es el segundo curso de una serie de dos partes sobre los conceptos básicos de la administración de costos y facturación de GCP.
Optimizing Your Google Cloud Costs en EspañolGoogle Cloud
About this Course
It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.
What you will learn
Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization
Differentiate between budgets and quota
Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds
Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization
It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducción
Configure controles de costos
Administre los controles de costos de Google Cloud Platform.
Experiencia práctica en controles de costos
Optimice sus consultas para ejecutarlas sin superar la cuota, supervise una máquina virtual de Google Compute Engine, y cree e implemente una Cloud Function con estos labs prácticos.
Adquiera experiencia práctica con una cuenta de facturación de GCP
Limpie y optimice el uso de recursos de GCP.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.